Ford Ranger Meets Delta4x4’s Eye-Popping Visual Goodness

Back in 1980, Josef Loder’s Delta4x4 was born out of sheer passion in the gorgeous little town of Schondorf am Ammersee, Germany. With over 40 years of experience behind them, it’s quite safe to say these aftermarket surgeons aren’t playing around, alright?
As time went by, the crew amassed an extensive inventory that houses some of the juiciest body kits money can buy. Their range revolves around the off-road segment, aiming to spice things up for your beloved all-wheel-drive creature.
In the past, we’ve featured a few of Delta4x4’s most notable exploits on AutoEvolution, including a rally-ready Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 992 and a Tesla Model 3 that looks prepared for the apocalypse. All things considered, there’s some seriously rugged wizardry at hand under this tuner’s roof!
the Beast. To be fair, this damn thing is just about as colorful as it gets, and I absolutely dig it! I mean, look at it; this bad boy is fit for Eddie Hall.
Right, many a gearhead might be inclined to criticize Delta’s multicolored wrap for being a little over the top. Here’s the thing, subtlety is an appreciated trait, but we’ll never get tired of seeing some downright insane makeovers that’ll be sure to attract a great deal of attention, right? Moreover, it just so happens that I’m a huge fan of street art, so this whole shebang certainly hits that sweet spot.
Before we go into any other details about the German tuner’s surreal cosmetic goodness, we’ll be taking a second to analyze a couple of the stock Ranger’s main specs and features. The range-topping 2020 Ford Ranger LARIAT 4WD SuperCrew 5' Box in brought to life by a 2.3-liter turbocharged inline-four powerplant.
At approximately 5,500 rpm, this nasty piece of machinery is fully capable of delivering up to 270 feral ponies. On the other hand, a respectable torque output of 310 pound-feet (420 Nm) will be achieved at 3,000 revs. A ten-speed automatic gearbox carries this unholy power over to an all-wheel-drive system. The entire structure rolls on a set of 18-inch aluminum hoops that wear disc brakes on all four sides.
Furthermore, you’ll find a set of 18-inch six-spoke alloy hoops finished in matte black. The wheels are hugged tightly by grippy 305/60 R18 off-road rubber. To match the chunky tires, the Delta crew went about equipping widebody fender flares that add some muscle to the mix. The wheels can be yours for €2,900 ($3,438) and an additional €1,800 ($2,134) will be required to purchase the beefy arches.
Lastly, a robust ram bar hosts auxiliary LED lighting from Japan’s PIAA. To wrap it all up (no pun intended), the German magicians enveloped the bodywork in an intricate pattern that’s anything but discrete. The ram bar is priced at €1,160 ($1,375).
To be frank, there’s no doubt that the Beast is an appropriate name for this outlandish entity!
