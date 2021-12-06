Ford Pushes Return to Work Plan Back to March 2022 As COVID Concerns Continue

Ford is pushing back its return to work hybrid program again and now it'll be at least March before employees go back. This marks the third time that Ford has had to readjust and push the date back.
Many of the brands employees have returned to work but thousands are still working from home while the Omicron variant gains ground in the USA. Michigan is one of the states with at least one confirmed case.
That uncertainty about its effects have Ford moving the start day for its new hybrid program back at least a few months. The automaker sent employees an email (obtained by CNBC) Monday with the following statement...
“The state of COVID-19 virus remains fluid, and despite the success of our ongoing safety protocols and increased vaccination rates, we are shifting the start date of the hybrid work model to March." They went on to clarify that they wouldn't reassess the situation until the new year.
The employees affected are those who don't have to be at a specific worksite to do their jobs. Ford announced last year that these ones would be able to enjoy a new hybrid system once things returned to normal. That system would see the employee enjoy up to 30 days of remote work per year.
The only caveat was that the employee needed to remain in the country where their main work is based. If things go according to Ford's new schedule, some employees will be invited to a pilot program in January and February. Should that test go well, the full launch of the program could begin in March.
Of course, none of this applies to the 120,000 to 130,000 employees that have already returned to work at Ford. The majority of those roles are in manufacturing and thusly require a person to be physically on site.
It's good to see flexibility here from companies when physical working location is less of a factor.
