Ford Pro Unveils the All-Electric E-Tourneo Custom as Its Flagship Multi-Activity Vehicle

Ford Pro has announced the new e-Tourneo Custom electric van in Europe to complement the e-Transit. The new model caters to adventure enthusiasts, aiming to give Volkswagen ID. Buzz and Mercedes-Benz EQV a run for their money.
Ford Pro has released a new model in its confusingly-named lines of minivans and commercial vehicles. This time we’re talking about the e-Tourneo Connect, a people carrier based on the e-Transit van launched a while back. Ford positions the new all-electric minivan as a premium offering, and its Active trim clearly has vanlifers in the crosshairs.
Ford Pro talks about a multi-activity vehicle that targets both personal-use and business customers, offering spacious accommodation for up to eight people. Unlike the e-Transit, the e-Tourneo Custom offers a full suite of premium features, including ultra-flexible track-mounted rear seating, hands-free powered side doors, a panoramic sunroof, and innovative tilting steering wheel, to name a few.
Like the e-Transit, the e-Tourneo Custom uses a 160-kW electric motor powered by a 74-kWh Li-Ion battery. According to Ford Pro estimates, the e-Tourneo Custom will deliver a driving range of around 370 km (230 miles) based on the less realistic WLTP cycle. The onboard 11-kW AC three-phase charger can fully recharge the battery in less than eight hours. When plugged into a 125 kW DC fast charger, the e-Tourneo Custom needs 41 minutes to charge from 15% to 80%. During the first 5 minutes of charge, it can add almost 38 km (24 miles) of charge.
Ford has optimized chassis architecture to offer enhanced comfort and better dynamics by using an independent rear suspension. This is an all-new platform used not only for the all-electric e-Tourneo Custom but also for the PHEV and diesel versions of the minivan. The PHEV version uses a 2.5-liter Atkinson cycle gas engine paired with an electric motor and an 11.8-kWh battery which is enough for a 50-km (31-mile) pure electric driving range.
Ford Pro still keeps the diesel powertrains in its lineup and gives them a boost in the case of the Tourneo Connect. The latest-generation EcoBlue diesel engines offer 134, 148, and 168 horsepower, respectively. For the first time, Ford Pro offers the Tourneo Custom with an intelligent all-wheel drive system available for the 134-hp and the 168-hp engines when combined with the eight-speed automatic transmission.
Ford Pro talks about a multi-activity vehicle that targets both personal-use and business customers, offering spacious accommodation for up to eight people. Unlike the e-Transit, the e-Tourneo Custom offers a full suite of premium features, including ultra-flexible track-mounted rear seating, hands-free powered side doors, a panoramic sunroof, and innovative tilting steering wheel, to name a few.
Like the e-Transit, the e-Tourneo Custom uses a 160-kW electric motor powered by a 74-kWh Li-Ion battery. According to Ford Pro estimates, the e-Tourneo Custom will deliver a driving range of around 370 km (230 miles) based on the less realistic WLTP cycle. The onboard 11-kW AC three-phase charger can fully recharge the battery in less than eight hours. When plugged into a 125 kW DC fast charger, the e-Tourneo Custom needs 41 minutes to charge from 15% to 80%. During the first 5 minutes of charge, it can add almost 38 km (24 miles) of charge.
Ford has optimized chassis architecture to offer enhanced comfort and better dynamics by using an independent rear suspension. This is an all-new platform used not only for the all-electric e-Tourneo Custom but also for the PHEV and diesel versions of the minivan. The PHEV version uses a 2.5-liter Atkinson cycle gas engine paired with an electric motor and an 11.8-kWh battery which is enough for a 50-km (31-mile) pure electric driving range.
Ford Pro still keeps the diesel powertrains in its lineup and gives them a boost in the case of the Tourneo Connect. The latest-generation EcoBlue diesel engines offer 134, 148, and 168 horsepower, respectively. For the first time, Ford Pro offers the Tourneo Custom with an intelligent all-wheel drive system available for the 134-hp and the 168-hp engines when combined with the eight-speed automatic transmission.