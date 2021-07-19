Ford Pro Shares 2021 Bronco Tip on Faster Scheduling During Custom SUV Reveal

So, sharing a Ford expert’s pro tip on how to get the 2021 Bronco scheduled faster for production might go a long way. Perhaps even toward getting the 2-Door or 4-Dooroffloaded from the trailer into the backyard of an aftermarket customization shop. And it’s probably a good thing to mix said tip with the reveal of a bespoke configuration on the 2021 Bronco, right?After all, the peeps behind the Town and Country TV channel on YouTube are the same ones who not only manage a Birmingham, Alabama-based Ford dealership – but also own a little tunning shop called TCcustoms. These are actually the same folks that helped the Bronco Nation find out if a non-Sasquatched 4-Door Badlands example can fit and ride with 37-inch tires , so they’re at least willing to try out new things.So, after also seeing their way of turning the 2021 F-150 into a vintage truck via the Retro build, we feel confident that subtly decking out their 4-Door Outer Banks with a nice leveling kit as well as Fuel Off-Road Rebel 6 wheels in Anthracite Gray and a set of Toyo Open Country A/T III rubber was the right thing to do.But that’s not all, because this video (which is neatly arranged in chapters, they’re all in the description) embedded below also shows in detail some of the nicer features of this 2.7-liter V6/ ten-speed auto unit. Such as the soft top or the leather/vinyl Roast with Black Onyx seats (a $2,195 option). And let’s not forget about the advice on how to get the scheduling for production a bit faster than the norm... although one may not like the answer too much!