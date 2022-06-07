Ford Pokes Tesla Again With a Charging Adapter Offered to F-150 Lightning Owners

Ford F-150 Lightning comes with Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology that allows powering external appliances. CEO Jim Farley was quick to explain how Lightning owners can now charge neighbor’s Tesla when the power goes out. Ford doubled down on Farley’s words and offered a complimentary adapter that allows F-150 Lightning owners to charge Tesla vehicles.
Ford is one of the many legacy carmakers that want to surpass Tesla quicker than is humanly possible. We’ve seen Ford executives, including Jim Farley, making fun of Tesla and Elon Musk in speeches and commercials. Without knowing, they empower Tesla as the market leader. Trying to make fun of Tesla in this case only shows you’re eager to be seen up there with the big boys.
After Jim Farley hinted at the F-150 Lightning sales launch that the truck could charge Teslas, Ford moved to deliver the very first Lightning to a Tesla fan and Cybertruck reservation holder. Now, Ford is honing its tongue-in-cheek tone by including an interesting accessory with the delivery of an F-150 Lightning. It’s a special adapter that allows people to charge a Tesla, no less.
The news was shared on the Lightning Owners forum, and soon the thread turned into a Ford vs. Tesla joke contest. We haven’t heard of many (if any) Teslas stranded without a battery until now. Still, maybe Ford’s initiative would allow some intrepid F-150 Lightning owners to use the adapter and start a business helping Tesla owners out there.
The very existence of the adapter in the F-150 Lightning package shows that Ford knows little about driving electric vehicles. Unless you stubbornly ignore the myriads of warnings from the vehicle’s onboard computer, there’s no way you could run out of battery. This is especially true for Tesla, which operates the most extensive charging network in the market.
Even if a Tesla could run out of battery in a remote area away from charging stations, a Ford F-150 Lightning would most certainly not get there with battery to spare. With few exceptions (Model 3 with LFP battery is one), all Tesla models can drive further than the best-range F-150 Lightning. We guess the adapter is nothing more than a marketing move. But then again, this is also Ford recognizing the market leader.
After Jim Farley hinted at the F-150 Lightning sales launch that the truck could charge Teslas, Ford moved to deliver the very first Lightning to a Tesla fan and Cybertruck reservation holder. Now, Ford is honing its tongue-in-cheek tone by including an interesting accessory with the delivery of an F-150 Lightning. It’s a special adapter that allows people to charge a Tesla, no less.
The news was shared on the Lightning Owners forum, and soon the thread turned into a Ford vs. Tesla joke contest. We haven’t heard of many (if any) Teslas stranded without a battery until now. Still, maybe Ford’s initiative would allow some intrepid F-150 Lightning owners to use the adapter and start a business helping Tesla owners out there.
The very existence of the adapter in the F-150 Lightning package shows that Ford knows little about driving electric vehicles. Unless you stubbornly ignore the myriads of warnings from the vehicle’s onboard computer, there’s no way you could run out of battery. This is especially true for Tesla, which operates the most extensive charging network in the market.
Even if a Tesla could run out of battery in a remote area away from charging stations, a Ford F-150 Lightning would most certainly not get there with battery to spare. With few exceptions (Model 3 with LFP battery is one), all Tesla models can drive further than the best-range F-150 Lightning. We guess the adapter is nothing more than a marketing move. But then again, this is also Ford recognizing the market leader.
nice viral marketing move… might actually prove useful to someone— Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) June 6, 2022