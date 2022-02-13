Ford Patents Liquid Cooled Seats, Bye-Bye Back Sweat!

Ford is once again coming forward with innovation. This time the American carmaker wants you to be more comfortable. It will install liquid-cooled seats on its cars! After all, nobody likes back sweat.
The imminent return to office activity will no longer be a pain for those who commute. If Ford manages to get this right from the get-go, we will all benefit from a new way of cooling ourselves when the weather is too hot. That being said, it is known that drivers and passengers alike want more comfort in today’s world. This Ford patent just proves carmakers are noticing what matters for new customers. Hot weather is nothing to joke about in some areas, so we’re glad to see this happening.
According to a newly disclosed filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), attached as PDF at the end of this article, liquid-cooled seats are what was missing from true cabin comfort. Ford points out current methods for occupant cooling in cars are not that efficient. There’s clearly a need for change and the Michigan-based automaker is on it.
Ford’s new vehicle seating assembly has a cooling fluid flow that forces pressurized colder air jets to penetrate the clothing and cool the skin of the driver or passenger. This is achieved with the help of a fluid mover that provides fluid transfer to an outlet portion of the whole system, which contains a tiny vent that is capable of selectively operating a pressurized air stream. That air is then sent throughout the seat or in some predetermined areas. The automaker says this is also a good way of using less power, and will help advanced cabin systems detect when they should start automatically, and what zones are prone to higher body temperatures.
With these vents the size of a needle hole, new Ford cars will be able to provide better cooling. The carmaker also says this new system will allow for a better temperature reduction “due to a Joule-Thomson effect”.
Essentially, we’re dealing with a new venting system that takes liquid cooling capabilities and turns them into tiny jets of air that work better with our clothing and bodies. We'll have to wait and see which new car gets this new technology.
