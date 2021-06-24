Ford-Owned Spin Introduces "Tough" E-Scooter Built for the Concrete Jungle

4 Naon Zero-One e-Scooter Is Everything You Could Want, but You Can’t Have One Yet

After going through more than 5,000 hours of extreme weather testing, Ford-owned company Spin is ready to introduce their new flagship e-scooter – the Spin S-100T. It’s tough, fast, and ready to withstand the “rigors of the city.” 8 photos



Its 500W motor took a bath in saltwater then was run at 1,000 rpm for up to 1,000 times. I guess it’s safe to say that it survived the salty adventure and functioned properly after. After withstanding more than 400 different safety and durability tests, the S-100T is ready to face the unexpected.



The new



Much like a car, it has a bright 270-degree tail light which lets other traffic participants see you from 600 ft (183 meters) away. As far as lighting systems go, it also comes with a 360-degree status light ring wrapped around the display that shows other riders if the scooter can be rented or not.



Spec-wise, the S-100T is equipped with a 576Wh custom swappable battery that gives it enough juice for a 30-mile (96.5 km) range. Spin aims to achieve a 15-minute zero-emission solution for citizens by exceeding the 284-day environmental neutrality target.



The S-100T will join Spin’s electrified family, the original S-100, the three-wheeler S-200, and an S-300 e-bike. According to the Ford-owned brand, the new scooter will be launched in Sacramento this summer before rolling out across the U.S. later this year.



