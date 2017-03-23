autoevolution
Ford Overdubs Are Back With the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

 
23 Mar 2017, 21:33 UTC
by
We haven't seen the Power Rangers movie yet, but the Internet says it's not that bad, certainly better than the Dragonball one. So it's the perfect time for Ford to geek out and make an overdubs video based on the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.
Unfortunately, it's over a minute long and not as funny as the previous ones. I think Ford wanted to show this on TV and made a "safe" version.

The ad is not about the Rangers clashing against the forces of evil, but about Goldar and Scorpina, two colossal monsters, having an argument over which engine is better, the 1.5 or the 2.0 EcoBoost.

And I'm not saying this stuff because I didn't watch any Mighty Morphin Power Rangers when growing up. In fact, the idea is great because using a 90s show means you can strike a cord with current buyers. Plus, the Rangers were just Japanese action hero footage that they then had American actors fill in the gaps. By today's standards, it sucks so bad that it's awesome!

The Japanese have a whole culture of people in funky helmets fighting monsters with their awesome powers. They're called "riders."

Anyway, there's something else I don't quite get about the new overdubs video. Instead of just promoting one car, they're all over the place with two engines, safety features and the SYNC 3 system, when they could have just filmed a Fusion in the park with a massive explosion in the background and voila - you're back in the 90s, and Ford is there with you.

I think they are going to make a few more of these Power Rangers videos, but what comes after that? Ford have already used Captain Planet, Dragonball Z, and Sailor Moon. Might we suggest old shows like TMNT, the X-Men or Spider-Man? Also, they might want to give old videos games like Diablo a shot.

