Ford of Europe Appeals to EU for 100% Electric Vehicle Sales by 2035

Car manufacturer Ford, known to be heavily investing in electric cars at the moment, has joined other 27 companies to make an appeal to the European Union (EU) to ensure all new cars and vans in Europe are zero emission starting 2035 and to set compulsory targets for an effective charging infrastructure across the continent.
The joint appeal sustains that, in order for Europe to achieve its zero emissions goal by 2050, it’s paramount that fossil fuel burning cars be removed from the roads. They also insist that new legislation is necessary to establish standards and a clear timeline for the industry to transition to electric vehicles.
Stuart Rowley, chair of Ford of Europe, will take part in the European Car Climate Summit to discuss the appropriate timeline for businesses and consumers to fully embrace electric cars. The Summit is scheduled to take place on May 18 and will be hosted by the campaign group Transport and Environment.
“We are targeting all Ford vehicles to be zero emission by 2035. To successfully achieve this, EU policymakers must also establish mandatory national targets for a seamless electric charging infrastructure that lives up to the growing demand for electric vehicles,” Rowley has stated.
The European Parliament and EU governments are currently in discussions to establish new car rules and legislations after the EU Commission submitted a proposal that only zero-emission new vehicles be marketed from 2035 across Europe.
As it turns out, decision-makers are due to announce their position in June, 2022, with the final laws to be adopted in autumn this year.
Ford has previously expressed its commitment to sustainability and has taken steps to protect the environment for future generations to live in a cleaner world.
Ford of Europe’s efforts to go fully electric are well underway, as the car manufacturer is currently working on a new generation of seven, all-electric, vehicles. Three of these are passenger vehicles, while the other four are commercial vehicles. The new zero-emission vehicles are set to come to Europe by 2024, and Ford aims to sell more than 600,000 electric vehicles in Europe by 2026.
Moreover, Ford’s BlueOval Charging Network includes more than 300,000 charge points in Europe, and the company plans to add 1,000 more charging stations for employees on the company’s sites by 2023.
Stuart Rowley, chair of Ford of Europe, will take part in the European Car Climate Summit to discuss the appropriate timeline for businesses and consumers to fully embrace electric cars. The Summit is scheduled to take place on May 18 and will be hosted by the campaign group Transport and Environment.
“We are targeting all Ford vehicles to be zero emission by 2035. To successfully achieve this, EU policymakers must also establish mandatory national targets for a seamless electric charging infrastructure that lives up to the growing demand for electric vehicles,” Rowley has stated.
The European Parliament and EU governments are currently in discussions to establish new car rules and legislations after the EU Commission submitted a proposal that only zero-emission new vehicles be marketed from 2035 across Europe.
As it turns out, decision-makers are due to announce their position in June, 2022, with the final laws to be adopted in autumn this year.
Ford has previously expressed its commitment to sustainability and has taken steps to protect the environment for future generations to live in a cleaner world.
Ford of Europe’s efforts to go fully electric are well underway, as the car manufacturer is currently working on a new generation of seven, all-electric, vehicles. Three of these are passenger vehicles, while the other four are commercial vehicles. The new zero-emission vehicles are set to come to Europe by 2024, and Ford aims to sell more than 600,000 electric vehicles in Europe by 2026.
Moreover, Ford’s BlueOval Charging Network includes more than 300,000 charge points in Europe, and the company plans to add 1,000 more charging stations for employees on the company’s sites by 2023.