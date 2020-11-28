Ford Mustang "Steelie Boss" Is a NASCAR Outlaw

If you're willing to start a debate among classic muscle car fans, you can't go wrong by asking them to pick between the styling of the original, 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302 and that of the 1970 model that came after it. Well, digital artist Karan Adivi, who is behind the rendering we have here, has gone for the latter. And his approach is the perfect example of an outlaw build, albeit in rendered rather than fabricated form.
For starters, the NASCAR-style black steelies would be better off on a Boss 429, since that was the street car related to the series, with the 302 being reserved for Trans Am racing.
However, that little details is nothing compared to the fact that this pony now holds a Ferrari motor in the middle (hey, is that a V6?) - while the midship layout is something Blue Oval engineers also tried back in the day, the Maranello flavor is inspired by the Corruptt Mustang, a real-world build featuring Prancing Horse motivation, albeit with the engine up front.
Now, as the artist explains in the Instagram post below, this is one of the many forms the 1970 Boss has taken under the power of the aficionado's imagination. In fact, those of you who follow our Speed Shot tales might be familiar with some of the pony's previous incarnations.
This time around, though, the muscle machine mixes that mid-engined layout with canards that adorn the front apron, a vented rear window that might as well come from a Ferrari and clear taillights (we have to agree with the pixel master, as these light clusters "look banger").
Oh, and let's not overlook the fresh ducktail approach, whose boldness seems to match that of the front fenders. As for the now-clean hood, the design seems to go well with the white finish that covers most of the real estate.
