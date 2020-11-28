Ford Mustang "Steelie Boss" Is a NASCAR Outlaw

If you're willing to start a debate among classic muscle car fans, you can't go wrong by asking them to pick between the styling of the original, 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302 and that of the 1970 model that came after it. Well, digital artist Karan Adivi, who is behind the rendering we have here, has gone for the latter. And his approach is the perfect example of an outlaw build, albeit in rendered rather than fabricated form.

7 photos