Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 vs Porsche 911 Turbo S Drag Race Ends in Total Annihilation

The modern Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 has proved its worth countless times in straight-line sprints against numerous fast machines. It won some battles and it lost others, but in the end, it is still the brand’s most powerful street-legal model ever, and therefore a force to be reckoned with.
Capable of running the quarter-mile in a little over 10 seconds, albeit in perfect weather conditions, with good rubber on its feet, and a skilled driver holding the wheel, it uses a 5.2-liter V8.
The mill’s supercharger is actually bigger than the ones found in its rivals, save for the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon’s, and helps it push out a very impressive 760 hp and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) of torque. As a result, the Mustang Shelby GT500 needs only 3 seconds for the naught to 60 mph (0-97 kph) sprint.
That is definitely enough to give headaches to some truly quick rides, but is the Porsche 911 Turbo S one of them? The video embedded at the bottom of the page answers this question, as it shows the previous-generation German supercar in action against the blue-collar ‘Stang.
In terms of power, you are looking at 572 hp and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) bouncing off the walls of the twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-six. This ensures a 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) acceleration in a little under 3 seconds, and a 205 mph (330 kph) top speed. Its successor, on the other hand, the 992 Turbo S, is much more powerful, with 641 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) on tap, and the ability to hit 60 mph in 2.6 seconds.
Now, it’s obvious that the Mustang Shelby GT500 holds the upper ground in terms of power, but the 911 Turbo S is quicker off the line. So, which one can complete the quarter-mile first? That’s for you to find out by watching the clip.
