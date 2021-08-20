Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Gets Wrinkled Up, Ends Up for Sale

Ford Mustangs have the tendency to bite the curb, or worse, if you don’t know what you’re doing. This Shelby GT500 is part of the latter category, as it was involved in a very serious accident.
The 2020 model, which is advertised on Copart with an estimated retail value of just under $80,000 and ‘rollover’ listed as the primary cause of damage, has seen far better days. The vendor didn’t say exactly what happened to it, but since it ended up with the shiny part down at one point, the damages are significant.
Anyone brave enough to take on such a massive project would have to source pretty much every body panel. The car also needs new lighting units, front, rear, and side windows, airbags, and many more. A suspension overhaul, brake check, and thorough inspection of the underbody, engine, transmission, and other components are mandatory too.
On the other hand, you could save yourself the hassle of many sleepless nights and online chats with strangers by getting a brand new 2021 Mustang Shelby GT500 from Ford. The muscle car has an MSRP of $72,900, an EPA-estimated mileage of 12 and 18 mpg (19.6-13.1 l/100 km) in the city and on the highway respectively, and lots of amenities.
Stuff such as the leather-trimmed Recaro sports seats, 12-inch digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, auto-dimming rearview mirror, keyless entry&go, reversing camera, SYNC 3 infotainment system, and SiriusXM, to name some, are standard. Customers can equip it with a premium sound system from B&O, and Carbon Fiber Track Pack, which drops the rear seat and brings visible carbon 20-inch wheels, GT4 wing, and others.
It can also rocket you to 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.5 seconds, as its supercharged 5.2-liter V8 produces 760 HP and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) of torque, on 93-octane fuel, which makes the Shelby GT500 Ford’s most powerful production model ever.
