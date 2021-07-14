Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Gets Corolla CGI Facelift, Looks Like Japanese Muscle

At times, when there are too many questions around and the answers remain hidden, our mind might decide to fill in the gaps with bits that are more or less real. Case in point with the digital face transplant portrayed here, which sees the all-mighty S550 Ford Mustang grabbing itself a little slice of Toyota.
The questions mentioned in the intro, which is our way of explaining why digital label carfrontswaps might choose to throw a Corolla font fascia onto a 'Stang, revolve around the next iteration of the pony.
Codenamed S650, the seventh-generation Mustang is expected to land next year, as a 2023 model and should continue to the built in Flat Rock, Michigan.
However, recent reports suggest that the Blue Oval is preparing to introduce the next iteration of the GE1 platform the serves the Mustang Mach E—labeled as GE2, this could be used to deliver a second-generation Mach E and, more importantly for this story, an all-electric two-door Mustang.
Sure, the battery-powered version of the machine that's been with us since 1964 sounds extreme, but keep in mind that Ford Motor Company has already tested the waters for such a proposal. For one, we're referring to the Lithium concept it introduced at the 2019 SEMA show, which surprised everybody by packing a six-speed manual transmission.
Then again, the show car's 900 hp seems like nothing compared to the four-figure output of the Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 racecar (this actually makes around 1,500 hp following some tweaks, which can be a bit confusing). The racecar recently set a quarter-mile world record for full-body electric vehicles. It's also worth mentioning that the time of the electrified Cobra Jet is just 0.64s behind the overall electric 1/4-mile record, which was achieved by a battery-powered dragster in May 2020.
Returning to the Toyota-faced GT500 we have here, this naturally makes us wonder what would happen if Toyota suddenly wanted to build muscle cars, which may not be as wild of a decision as it sounds. After all, throwing a manual tranny at the Lexus LC 500 might just do the trick...
