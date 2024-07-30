Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Drag Races Tesla Model 3 for Quarter-Mile Supremacy

Even if it is no longer in production, the S550-based Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 remains a sought-after muscle car. It is a dream machine that was built as an alternative to those pesky Dodge Hellcats and the defunct Chevy Camaro ZL1.
We've seen this generation of the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 engage in all kinds of activities over the years. Whether it was the occasional fast drive on a no-speed-limit section of Germany's Autobahn network, the usual test drive with an emphasis on its sheer power, or a drag race, we've seen them all.
Speaking of power, it is worth reminding ourselves just how punchy this model is. At a hard push of the right pedal, it sends 627 pound-foot (847 Nm) of torque to the rear wheels and unleashes 760 horsepower (771 ps/567 kW). That's more than some relatively modern supercars. It can also beat some of them in a straight-line sprint, with 0-60 mph (97 kph) taking around three seconds.
Once you've mastered handling all that thrust and performing a perfect takeoff, the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 based on the S550 generation pony car becomes a ten-second ride down the quarter mile. Mind you, we've seen some that struggled to pull more than that, yet it was usually due to inexperienced drivers. Tuned copies often fall into the nine and eight-second territories, which is highly impressive for such a ride.
Both rides have a black appearance, and the tuning fairy has not visited them, from what we can tell. This means they should be similarly fast in a straight-line sprint. However, there can only be one winner, and if you had to place a blind bet on either of the two, which one do you think crossed the finish line first?
It could've been anyone's game, especially since it seems that the Tesla Model 3 is not in a range-topping configuration, so it offers more down-to-earth performance on par with its ad-hoc rival. After the first run, the two cars lined up at the start line again and sprinted down the quarter mile for a second time to decide once and for all which one is quicker.
So, can you spot the big winner? We won't spoil the footage by revealing the winner(s), so you'll have to click the play button on the video below.
But how did the one depicted below do? Well, first, we have to tell you that this drag race was recorded at the Las Vegas Speedway, presumably not long ago. The Wheels Plus YouTube channel just uploaded the video, and it is a little over two minutes long. Second, we also have to mention the muscle car's rival on that day, which was a Tesla Model 3.
