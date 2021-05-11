Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Drag Races "Stock" C8 Corvette, Gets Severely Punished

Enthusiasts have been pitting the Ford Mustang against the Chevrolet Corvette for over half a century now, and with the current iterations of the American icons having brought tech first for each platform, the fight has only gotten fiercer. Case in point with the adventure we have here, which sees a C8 Corvette duke it out with a 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 in a straight line.

6 photos