Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Drag Races "Stock" C8 Corvette, Gets Severely Punished

Enthusiasts have been pitting the Ford Mustang against the Chevrolet Corvette for over half a century now, and with the current iterations of the American icons having brought tech first for each platform, the fight has only gotten fiercer. Case in point with the adventure we have here, which sees a C8 Corvette duke it out with a 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 in a straight line.
The idea of a Corvette with a midship configuration was first brought to the world back in 1959, via the CERV I (Chevrolet Engineering Research Vehicle), the brainchild of Zora Arkus-Duntov. The engineer and race car driver continued to pitch the idea to his bosses throughout his 23-year stay at GM, but that only resulted in various prototypes.
Of course, the more balanced weight distribution brought by the migration of the V8 helps with getting off the line, among others. And, as many C8 owners out there, vlogger RearWheelDrive, who has brought this quarter-mile stunt to us, has made the most out of this by practicing his launches.
Besides, the enthusiast has fitted the 'Vette with just enough non-factory bits for it to lose the stock status. To be more precise, the 6.2-liter LT2, which delivers 495 hp in standard trim, now works with a 100-mm throttle body supplied by Solar Performance.
As for putting the power down, the factory Michelin Pilot Sport All-Season rubber has been replaced by Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3 summer tires, which also come with a more generous section (325 instead of 305 mm).
With the S550 incarnation of the Ford Mustang now approaching its retirement, the independent rear suspension of this generation is hardly news. However, the GT500 packing a dual-clutch transmission is a first for the muscle car segment altogether, with the lightning-quick gearshifts being just what the doctor ordered for any type of racing.
The video below doesn't mention any aftermarket hardware for this 2020 GT500, so we can talk about its supercharged 5.2-liter Predator V8 churning out 760 hp.
In theory, the GT500 should show its taillights to the C8 Stingray, since the former comes with an official quarter-mile time of 10.7 seconds, while the Corvette needs 11.2s for the task. Nevertheless, with its front-engined layout and all that muscle to send to the road, the 'Stang may not be as easy to launch as its opponent.
Interestingly, the clip doesn't show us the 1/4-mile numbers for both machines, only mentioning that the C8 Corvette did it in 11.22s.
And while this factor, which is the one that determines the winner, doesn't take the reaction times of the drivers into account, we can tell you that the gearhead wielding the C8 easily one-upped his opponent in terms of playing the Christmas Tree game. Oh, and the Chevy also delivered a better 60-foot time than the Ford, thus assuring the muscle car stays behind it when crossing the finish line.
You'll find the said brawl at the 3:32 timestamp, but the video also sees the Corvette fight other American toys, such as a Charger Hellcat and a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.
