Ford Mustang S550 Benz Is the High-End Muscle Car

30 Aug 2020, 13:12 UTC ·
Rebellion, this is what the rendering we have here means, at least from where I'm standing. And it's all against the fact that Mercedes-Benz is axing the Coupe and Cabriolet versions of the S-Class.
48 photos
Rumors about this cost "optimization" scheme leading to the demise of the two-door S models have been floating around for a while, but it all feels differently when the release of the next-gen S-Class, codenamed W223, is just a few days away (think: September 2) and you know the Coupe isn't coming back – oh well, at least there are always memories, dating back to 2015 when I reviewed the grand tourer.

Sure, Mercedes-Benz hasn't completely given up on the lavish two-door game, as the three-pointed star is preparing a complete overhaul for the next iteration of the SL roadster, which could be launched as a 2021 model. But, since it appears this will maintain the two-seater configuration, this is another story for another time.

Of course, there are other ways of regarding this pixel work, which places the front end of a Mercedes-Benz S550 on an S550-generation Mustang GT (I see what you did there, Car Front Swaps, and it's giving me the giggles).

So, while we're talking lavish coupes that get the axe, perhaps this visual stunt is a proper way to remember the Mercury Cougar. Born in 1967 as the lavish sibling of the 'Stang, with the two sharing the chassis (the Mercury did feature a 3-inch wheelbase boost), this proved to be highly successful. And yes, some of those classic Cougars make for amazing barn finds these days.

Oh, and this rendering might just seem familiar and that's because it is the opposite of a pixel portrait we discussed just yesterday, which saw the pony donating its front end to an S-Class sedan. As is the case with the rendering sitting before us right now, the mix seemed to be rather stable.

speed shot Ford Mustang S550 Mustang mercedes-benz s550 mustang face swap luxury mustang gt rendering
 
 
 
 
 

