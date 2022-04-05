Ford Mustang Outsells the Dodge Challenger in Q1 2022

It’s been a tough 2021 for the Mustang stateside. The pony car may have lost its crown to the Challenger last year, but Ford came on top of Dodge in the past quarter with 13,986 deliveries compared to 11,124 deliveries.
The Camaro, as ever, is a deadbeat with only 6,710 examples to its name. All three automakers have posted worse volumes than in the first three months of 2021, which is understandable if you look at the bigger picture.
For starters, pony and muscle cars aren’t exactly big sellers. But more importantly, everyone and their dog wants a utility vehicle or an electric vehicle. Speaking of which, the Mustang that isn’t actually a Mustang per se delivered 6,734 units in the first quarter versus 6,614 units in Q1 2021.
“While the global semiconductor chip shortage continues to create challenges, we saw improvement in March sales, as in-transit inventory improved 74 percent over February," declared Andrew Frick, vice president of Ford sales, distribution, and trucks. The biggest of the Big Three says that improved semiconductor supplies have supported higher production and market share in key truck segments. The Camaro, however, won’t be produced until April 11th due to a shortage that hasn’t been detailed.
Over at Stellantis, total sales declined 14 percent in the United States while retail sales are down 13 percent. “Despite being impacted by the existing supply chain constraints facing our industry, we continue to see strong demand for our vehicles,” explained Jeff Kommor, the U.S. head of sales.
At press time, the most affordable Mustang retails from $27,205 sans destination charge. Only available as a fastback, the Shelby GT500 costs $77,155 right off the bat. Excluding freight and the federal tax credit for EVs, the Mustang Mach-E is listed at $43,895 on the automaker’s website.
Dodge wants $30,825 at the very least for a V6-engined Challenger, while the wide-bodied Super Stock is $86,230 before taxes. Last, but certainly not least, Chevrolet is charging $25,000 for the 2.0-liter turbo Camaro while the ZL1 convertible with the ten-speed automatic box is $69,000 at press time.
For starters, pony and muscle cars aren’t exactly big sellers. But more importantly, everyone and their dog wants a utility vehicle or an electric vehicle. Speaking of which, the Mustang that isn’t actually a Mustang per se delivered 6,734 units in the first quarter versus 6,614 units in Q1 2021.
“While the global semiconductor chip shortage continues to create challenges, we saw improvement in March sales, as in-transit inventory improved 74 percent over February," declared Andrew Frick, vice president of Ford sales, distribution, and trucks. The biggest of the Big Three says that improved semiconductor supplies have supported higher production and market share in key truck segments. The Camaro, however, won’t be produced until April 11th due to a shortage that hasn’t been detailed.
Over at Stellantis, total sales declined 14 percent in the United States while retail sales are down 13 percent. “Despite being impacted by the existing supply chain constraints facing our industry, we continue to see strong demand for our vehicles,” explained Jeff Kommor, the U.S. head of sales.
At press time, the most affordable Mustang retails from $27,205 sans destination charge. Only available as a fastback, the Shelby GT500 costs $77,155 right off the bat. Excluding freight and the federal tax credit for EVs, the Mustang Mach-E is listed at $43,895 on the automaker’s website.
Dodge wants $30,825 at the very least for a V6-engined Challenger, while the wide-bodied Super Stock is $86,230 before taxes. Last, but certainly not least, Chevrolet is charging $25,000 for the 2.0-liter turbo Camaro while the ZL1 convertible with the ten-speed automatic box is $69,000 at press time.