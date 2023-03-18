autoevolution

Ford Mustang, Mercedes-Benz SEL, BMW 2002, Porsche 993, All Go to Vintage Digital Extremes

If you had to pick just one vintage thing, what would be your choice? Here, let me narrow it down for you. So, you must select solely from within the confines of the automotive industry’s greatest heroes.
Although I have been a motoring journalist for almost two decades already, I still have to resort to all sorts of elusive answers to craftily evade the eternal question: “what is your favorite automobile?” This is simply because the automotive industry’s legacy is so rich and plentiful that I can never settle on a singular, definitive all-time favorite. And that’s valid even if people narrow it down for me solely to models currently in production.

So, imagine the mind meltdown triggered by the query about all time-greats and favorites, especially when starting from the origins of the automotive industry until now. But there are solutions to the conundrum. Sometimes it is just best to express your love for every favorite car out there, one by one, even if only virtually.

That is exactly what I think Musa Rio Tjahjono did over the past few days. The virtual artist tucked behind the musartwork moniker on social media is probably best known for two things – his digital love for all things JDM and his normal workhour duties as the Head Designer at the gloriously outrageous West Coast Customs. As such, if there is one thing you cannot blame him for, that would be a lack of preposterous ideas.

And since we last checked out his digital projects, there has been a flourish of vintage creations that are crazy to look at, even when knowing they are merely wishful thinking. As far as I can tell, everything started earlier this month when the pixel master wanted to start a weekend fresh yet classic with a widebody BMW 2002 that was redone on Jägermeister “colorways but would also look cool as the Joker’s getaway car in a steampunk Gotham city.

Soon, it turned out that was not a sole vintage endeavor, judging by what came next. Next in line was a “rustic meets classic” one-off virtual Mercedes-Benz SEL art car inspired by Rusty Slammington, aka the “unkillable” BMW E28. LED accents and airbags were also on point for this slammed widebody hero, of course. Then, Musa decided to “unleash the beast,” a Ford Mustang that could dominate anything with its “sleek and seductive” Metallic Purple widebody attire.

The three-piece Rotiforms were also spot-on and clearly made way for something even more bonkers – a carbon fiber-clad, Satin Black Time Attack Porsche 993 Turbo that looked ready for takeoff, not just the track. Last, but not least, the CGI expert could not leave out from this crazy vintage car series a proper JDM representative. Hence, the R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R packs that special type of carbon fiber we all long for and a “massive aero kit for maximum performance.”



About the author: Aurel Niculescu
Aurel Niculescu profile photo

Aurel has aimed high all his life (literally, at 16 he was flying gliders all by himself) so in 2006 he switched careers and got hired as a writer at his favorite magazine. Since then, his work has been published both by print and online outlets, most recently right here, on autoevolution.
Full profile

 

