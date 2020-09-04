Ford Mustang Mach-E to Be Shipped with Your Own, Remotely Set Driver Settings

The arrival of the electric vehicle has not only changed the way we drive, but also the way in which we order our cars. Although available long before that, online car configuration and pre-ordering only became a thing after Tesla stepped into the spotlight, and was quickly adopted by others.
Almost all new electric cars can be ordered online long before they hit the shelves in the dealer’s lots, and at times even long before they enter production. It is, if you like, the business model of high-end carmakers, only transformed into something the masses can understand and afford.
Ford’s Mustang Mach-E electric SUV went down the same path. It was first shown, caused a stir mostly because of its name, entered the pre-ordering stage, and finally moved on to the completion of the ordering process. But given how the actual market launch of the model is still some time away, Ford needed a little something to keep its customers interested.
That little something is called Remote Vehicle Setup. A feature of the FordPass App or Ford Owner Web, it allows future Mach-E owners to set their driver profiles well in advance of actually receiving the car.
What that means is that things like favorite destinations, climate control preferences and preferred drive mode can be selected in advance, and the car’s default setting would be that chosen by the owner right from the start.
“‘One-size fits all’ fits no one,” said in a statement Sheryl Connelly, Ford’s chief futurist.
“Consumers want personalized products, services and experiences. Mustang Mach-E’s Remote Vehicle Setup lets them customize their own profile before they ever slide into the driver’s seat, meaning every Mach-E can be unique.”
Ford’s Mach-E should begin shipping to customers by the end of the year. It is offered in Select, Premium, California RT.1, and GT variants, with starting prices ranging from $43,895 to $60,500.
Ford’s Mustang Mach-E electric SUV went down the same path. It was first shown, caused a stir mostly because of its name, entered the pre-ordering stage, and finally moved on to the completion of the ordering process. But given how the actual market launch of the model is still some time away, Ford needed a little something to keep its customers interested.
That little something is called Remote Vehicle Setup. A feature of the FordPass App or Ford Owner Web, it allows future Mach-E owners to set their driver profiles well in advance of actually receiving the car.
What that means is that things like favorite destinations, climate control preferences and preferred drive mode can be selected in advance, and the car’s default setting would be that chosen by the owner right from the start.
“‘One-size fits all’ fits no one,” said in a statement Sheryl Connelly, Ford’s chief futurist.
“Consumers want personalized products, services and experiences. Mustang Mach-E’s Remote Vehicle Setup lets them customize their own profile before they ever slide into the driver’s seat, meaning every Mach-E can be unique.”
Ford’s Mach-E should begin shipping to customers by the end of the year. It is offered in Select, Premium, California RT.1, and GT variants, with starting prices ranging from $43,895 to $60,500.