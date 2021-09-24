Ford Mustang Mach-E Is the First EV Approved on Michigan State Police Tests

Jim Farley seemed to be very proud of the Ford Mustang Mach-E in the tweet below. Ford’s CEO told his followers that the electric SUV was the first electric car to pass the Michigan State Police evaluation. It is unclear if it is the first one ever to get that sort of certification, as Farley and the release title suggests. If that were the case, the press release would probably have reinforced that instead of giving us the impression it related only to the 2022 evaluations.
After checking the Michigan State Police test page with results starting in 2010, we have seen no electric vehicles tested. That may mean the Mach-E was really the first EV ever approved by the Michigan State Police in its trials, but we may be wrong. Curiously, all Ford vehicles are called the same: Police Interceptor or Police Responder, regardless of the model in which they are based. Ford seems to be the only manufacturer to adopt this sort of naming.
Our guess is that the police vehicle based on the Mach-E would be named Police Interceptor EV. Unfortunately, the 2022 results have not been published on that page yet for us to confirm the theory, as Ford warns in its press release. We’ll try to discover with the carmaker how it has decided to identify it.
The dynamic tests the Mach-E had to endure were for acceleration, emergency response handling characteristics, top speed, braking, fuel economy, and high-speed pursuit. The Michigan State Police also evaluates the ergonomics and how easy or difficult it is to give the vehicle communication equipment.
When the results are available, we may start to see the Mach-E integrating some police forces in the U.S. Although it is a fast and stable vehicle, it will be interesting to see how these law enforcement departments will handle charging. These vehicles’ requirements are likely to make the electric Ford an even more robust machine as time goes by.
The #MustangMachE just became the first all-electric vehicle to pass the rigorous vehicle evaluation tests by the Michigan State Police. Another real-world application for EVs to help law enforcement agencies reduce their fuel usage and CO2 emissions, plus it's freaking FAST. pic.twitter.com/vZSXDqc2xU— Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) September 24, 2021