Ford Mustang Mach-E Is the First EV Approved on Michigan State Police Tests

Jim Farley seemed to be very proud of the Ford Mustang Mach-E in the tweet below. Ford’s CEO told his followers that the electric SUV was the first electric car to pass the Michigan State Police evaluation. It is unclear if it is the first one ever to get that sort of certification, as Farley and the release title suggests. If that were the case, the press release would probably have reinforced that instead of giving us the impression it related only to the 2022 evaluations.

