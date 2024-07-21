Ford Mustang GTD Sounds Like a Riot on Wheels Attacking the Goodwood Hillclimb

Ford may be testing the Mustang GTD at the Nurburgring these days, targeting a sub-7-minute lap time around the circuit's Nordschleife configuration. However, it also found the time to display the ultra-hot muscle car at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed.
Mind you, it wasn't only a static display, as this monstrous model was set loose in between the haystacks, attacking the famous hill. We found a couple of videos that show it in action, sprinkled with a powerslide, and it's 2+ minutes well spent if you ask us.
For the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed, which took place last week in the United Kingdom, Ford chose a blue copy of the Mustang GTD. The vehicle in question was sprinkled with some black trim, had the large rear wing in place, and sat on black wheels with red brake calipers behind them.
Compared to the standard S650 Mustang, aka the new generation, the GTD has a 4-inch (100 mm) wider track. It also benefits from carbon fiber body panels for reduced weight, has a motorsport-inspired tubular subframe, a carbon fiber driveshaft, and carbon ceramic brakes that provide the stopping power.
You can also see the trick rear suspension in action if you get close enough to this model, courtesy of the transparent panel, a component inspired by the ones of rear mid-engined cars. The suspension reportedly takes just 15 milliseconds to adjust from its softest to its firmest setting. As for the wheels mentioned above, they're forged magnesium and measure 20 inches in diameter.
However, it does get a few extra touches, like the aforementioned transparent panel and different graphics for the two main screens. Additional differences include the 12 o'clock marker on the steering wheel, extra carbon fiber trim, dedicated paddle shifters, and a pair of new buttons. These are shortcuts to the nose-lift system and the Track Apps page and can be found on the center console.
Ford still hasn't revealed how fast the new Mustang GTD is. The targeted output is said to be over 800 horsepower (811+ ps/597+ kW), and powering it is a 5.2L V8 engine with supercharging assistance. Are you curious how it stacks up to the previous-gen Shelby GT500? Well, it is around 40 horsepower (41 ps/30 kW) more powerful. The latter is a ten-second car down the 1/4-mile and needs around three seconds to push to sixty miles per hour or ninety-seven kilometers per hour.
There is also a new 2024 Super Snake out from Shelby. Production is capped at 250 copies for the current model year in our market, and in its top configuration, it boasts 830 horsepower (842 ps/619 kW). Courtesy of the extra elbow grease, including a Whipple supercharger, the 5.0L V8 motor is punchier than the GTD's. A lesser variant is also available, and that one comes with 480 horsepower (487 ps/358 kW). As usual, manual and automatic transmissions are available, and customers have to decide between the fastback (coupe) or the convertible.
Overall, the Ford Mustang GTD is one extreme ride that looks the part and sounds like it could make babies cry and grown men weep. It's a full riot on wheels with a widebody design and numerous aerodynamic enhancements, a trick suspension, uprated brakes, and many other novelties over the regular S650 Ford Mustang lineup. It also costs real supercar money, and for what it's worth, we'd rather have a Lamborghini Huracan rather than a Mustang GTD for well over $300k.
But you do not have to agree with us, so drop a line below and let us know what you think about this extreme muscle car that commands exotic pricing and if you would consider buying one if you had that much money lying around. As stated above, I wouldn't, as a real blue-blooded supercar sounds like a better deal than what is still a Mustang, albeit a supreme one that can probably give you the same thrills, even if it lacks a rear mid-engine layout.
Given the numerous things going on outside, one might assume that the muscle car's cockpit is just as exciting. However, it's not. An official image gallery Ford recently released shows that it retains the S650's layout. It has the same door cards, buttons, knobs, air vents, and even the same infotainment screen and digital gauge cluster.
It's not only the latest Shelby Super Snake that comes in limited numbers but the extreme Mustang GTD will as well. The Dearborn company has yet to release the exact number, and if you were curious why they decided to do that, then you obviously forgot about its starting price. You see, a brand-new Ford Mustang GTD will set you back around $325,000, and capping the production means that it will attract some deep-pocketed car flippers, who should make a very nice profit after holding on to the GTD for one or two years.
