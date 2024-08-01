Ford Mustang GTD $325K Track-Ready Muscle Car Comes With Two-Year No-Sale Agreement

For such an eye-watering expensive product, the Ford Mustang GTD has sparked a lot of interest from deep-pocketed enthusiasts. The Blue Oval has reportedly received over 7,500 applications for the $325,000 (before markups) track-ready muscle car, and allocations are now rolling out.
If you were fortunate enough to have attended the model's official unveiling, then you probably have a poker chip that has granted you access to buy one. Otherwise, you have to submit your application to the Dearborn automaker alongside a video in which you must explain why you want it and why you think you deserve it (money can't buy everything, after all). And if the company decides you're eligible, then you will eventually get yours.
According to the YouTube channel DragTimes, Ford intends to build only 300 copies of the Mustang GTD for the 2025 and 2026 model year. Does this mean that that's how many will see the light of day in total? Probably, as that's a good way to ensure its collectible status. However, if you thought that you could make a quick buck on this monstrous model, then you should think again, as there is a two-year no-sale agreement that every buyer has to sign, next to a non-disclosure agreement that prevents them from releasing some juicy details about it.
Before the grand unveiling one year ago, it was thought that this Mustang-badged product might not share many things in common with the mainstream muscle car. The most common belief was that it could be a rear mid-engine machine that could finally attack the Chevy Corvette C8. Nevertheless, those dreams were shattered during the presentation when we finally found out that it shares many traits with the S650, including almost all the interior, and it only packs some advanced aero, some tweaks on the inside, chassis revisions, uprated brakes, and a whole lot of power.
Now, the Mustang GTD may be almost ready, but Ford continues testing it. We've seen prototypes in action at the Nurburgring, as the automaker plans to attack the infamous German racetrack and lap the Nordschleife in under seven minutes, and we reckon that run should happen soon. We can't wait to see what this model is all about once Ford allows a select few individuals to jump behind the wheel and drive it, and we're very curious to see whether it is worth real supercar money.
At first glance, paying real supercar money for what is still a muscle car, albeit an advanced one that seems to be able to handle tight corners at high speeds, doesn't sound like a good deal. The targeted MSRP is $325,000, as mentioned above, and that's before dealer fees. Still, customers can choose their preferred dealer, so dropping the markups can mean the difference between bragging about selling a Ford Mustang GTD (or more) and losing that chance. And probably all Ford dealers want to sell at least one out of the total production that's capped at 300 examples, right?
Ford's new Mustang GTD features a motorsport-inspired tubular subframe and carbon fiber body panels. It has a wider track compared to the regular Mustang GT, rides on 20-inch forged magnesium wheels, enjoys carbon ceramic braking, and gets a carbon fiber driveshaft, too. Overall, it looks like it’s been born to devour racetracks rather than drag strips. Nonetheless, we expect to see a good number of them engage in all kinds of straight-line battles against other similarly powerful rides once Ford starts shipping them.
So, realistically speaking, if you had around $350,000 in the bank and were looking to spruce up your weekends by purchasing a fun-to-drive machine, would you buy the Ford Mustang GTD? And if not, what supercar would you go for on a similar budget?
According to the Blue Oval, the targeted output for the Mustang GTD is in excess of 800 hp (811+ ps/597+ kW). The model uses a 5.2-liter V8 motor with supercharging, and it is the brand's most powerful street-legal product yet. It has over 40 horsepower (41 ps/30 kW) more than the S550-based Mustang Shelby GT500, which took some three seconds to 60 mph (97 kph) and was (and still is) a ten-second car in a quarter-mile sprint from a standing start. Shelby's new Super Snake comes with 830 hp (842 ps/619 kW) in the top form.
Now, the Mustang GTD may not be a rear mid-engine muscly model after all, as the engine still sits in front of the driver rather than behind them. However, Ford decided to make the most of it, so it installed a transparent glass panel that allows those inside to check out the trick rear suspension at all times. You know, kind of like a mid-engine supercar would have. Only instead of staring at the motor, you get to see the suspension instead.
