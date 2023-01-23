Ford Mustang GT Drags Shelby Cobra 427 on Foreign Soil, Should Have Stayed Put

They say that living the ‘American dream’ is one of the best-ever phantasies. Alas, what they usually mean is that you also need to be in the United States to kickstart it into a higher gear.
After all, nothing feels and tastes as good unless experienced first-hand and in the proper location. And that is valid even for the imaginative realm of the automotive industry. No wonder how come so very few Americana-style vehicles have managed a positive breakthrough in other regions, over the years. And when you select the fancy Old Continent, you get even fewer (positive) examples.
Alas, the iconic Ford Mustang is certainly one of them, and just about the only pony/muscle car with true global deliveries. Currently, in its sixth evolution, the iconic model started life back in 1964 and has not given up on hoping to impose its cool trend everywhere, ever since. Sometimes, the desire comes at the expense of looks, though, and such may be the case here with a yellow-black S550 Ford Mustang GT example that almost steals the Bumblebee part while on display at a car racing event somewhere in Hungary.
So, cue to the good folks over at Drag Car 4K who are always eager to show us that traditional quarter-mile drag racing is also deeply beloved on the Old Continent. They filmed a lot of events over the past summer and during one of their recent uploads (on January 22nd) there was also a truly bonkers participant. No, not the lifted Ford F-350 Super Duty that raced a turbo Fiat Panda but rather a Ford-powered 427ci (7.0-liter) AC Shelby Cobra roadster that duked it out with a crazy, modified MkI VW Golf 1.9 TDI!
Now the Cobra makes another apparition to race a feisty yellow-and-black-striped Mustang GT that previously fought against a modified Seat Leon on the unprepped tarmac and still rocked the quarter-mile like a boss. On this occasion, though, maybe it should have stayed put as the 427ci Shelby Cobra is no lull hatchback but rather a British roadster legend motivated by one of the coolest big block Ford mills ever conceived. And it’s also way lighter than the hulking two-door American coupe, of course.
Alas, there is usually no chance to persuade these racing folks that some of their endeavors may be futile – they need to drag their opponent and learn first-hand that some battles simply cannot be won. Such was the case here, with the Mustang GT almost getting the jump on the Cobra but the little roadster recouped the initial loss of momentum even before the duo passed the improvised Christmas tree. It then took the lead and comfortably kicked some fellow Blue Oval-powered rear end by way of a 11.67s versus 13.24 victory!
