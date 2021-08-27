Ford Mustang, GMC SUV and Van “Cuddle” Up, Take Highway Exit at the Same Time

A lot of people presumably thought at least once about the perks and dangers of having a threesome affair. But we’re pretty sure the drivers of this “sweet and cuddly” trio didn’t have that in mind when they did a “group hug.”
If this rather hilarious accident (the authorities were quick to report that no one was injured) involved just a Ford Mustang we could have easily assumed it’s another one of those signature fails. But, as far as we can tell, the Blue Oval pony car took the brunt of the damage, now sitting up on the barrier and sporting obvious signs of unintended wear and tear.
Of course, squishy toy fans would rather focus on the white GMC Savana van that was sandwiched between the ‘Stang and a GMC Acadia SUV. If you ask us, it could be the latter’s driver the one that performed the initial turn that led to havoc. Perhaps he forgot to exit the highway and then doubled that by being oblivious to the mandatory usage of the lateral rear-view mirror...
But we should not jump into providing our solution to the mishap. The Sandy Springs Police Department, which is also the one who showcased the photos of the crash on its social media page, has promised to diligently investigate “this crash on I-285 East at Glenridge Drive, where these 3 vehicles tried taking the exit at the same time.”
Meanwhile, we also need to direct our attention to the amusing comments made by the SSPD’s online followers. That “so sweet and cuddly, all squished up together... looks like a group hug” clearly works wonders for everyone’s morale, and that’s just an example. Frankly, with all the comments (there’s around 2.4k of them), we can easily imagine that interchange has now become quite famous among local commuters...
