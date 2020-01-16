Ford Mustang Face Swap for Nissan Skyline GT-R Looks Like a Match

Nope, the four-generation Ford Mustang and the R32 Nissan Skyline GT-R don't even share the same era, since production of the Japanese toy ended back in 1994, while the "New Edge" redesign of the pony (the one featured in this mashup) entered the stage for the 1999 model year - this makes the integration of the 'Stang face swap for the GT-R even more impressive.
Heck, even if the two coupes would've been released at the same time, the two are so different that one could've hardly imagined that placing the American model's front end on the Nissan would come so easy.
Of course, that's a relative term, since this integration actually comes thanks to the pixel manipulation skill of Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the digital artist who brought us these brain-bending renderings. Speaking of which, make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below, which showcases the melange, so you can enjoy multiple angles.
Admittedly, the Internet's reaction could be pretty peculiar - For instance, I find the Mustang face swap for the Skyline GT-R less odd than the dual muffler setup at the back, as all the build I've come across to date feature the good old single-muffler.
As for the profile of the vehicle, the side skirt extensions appear to match the custom lower front apron. Then we have the wheels, which feature a modern setup, albeit one that seems to fit the now-senior design of the R32 Nissan Skyline GT-R and the SN95 Ford Mustang (presumably an SVT Cobra R, because why not?).
Then again, this isn't the fist face swap involving an R32 that we get to discuss. Last time we zoomed in on such a pixel shenanigan, it was the Nissan that lent its front end to another car, namely a Mazda RX-7 belonging to the FD generation.
