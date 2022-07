Ford Mustang EcoBoost Proves You Don't Need the V8 to Go Drag Racing, Takes On Hellcat

However, while it may not be a real muscle car, it is still good to drive, as long as you don’t tend to abuse its tail-happy character. With a little bit of work, it can overcome its original status, and depending on what one does to it, it may even give the V8 versions a run for their money.Take the red copy depicted on the video down below, for instance, which was eager to show what it’s made of at a drag racing event hosted in Las Vegas, with the clip uploaded on July 21. It was filmed taking on a couple of Dodge Chargers, with the first one presumably in the 392 configuration, and the silver copy allegedly a Hellcat , and standing its ground rather fearlessly.With a little over 300 horsepower produced by the 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine, with turbocharging and directed to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual, or a ten-speed automatic transmission, the Mustang EcoBoost is nothing to write home about in terms of straight-line accelerations. The 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) can easily be challenged by a high-end compact hot hatch, and it will run the quarter-mile in forever.Not this example, though, which is quite fast for a four-pot Mustang , hence the assumption it has had its oily bits revised. We do not know how much power it has subsequent to the supposed tuning job, but one thing is certain: it is definitely not slow. So, how do you think it did in a straight-line battle against the two Chargers? The answer lies in the video down below, and you know the drill, don’t you?