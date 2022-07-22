Ford Mustang EcoBoost Proves You Don't Need the V8 to Go Drag Racing, Takes On Hellcat

People say that the Ford Mustang EcoBoost is not a real muscle car, and since it has four fewer cylinders than the V8-powered models and doesn’t sound menacing at all, we tend to agree with them.
However, while it may not be a real muscle car, it is still good to drive, as long as you don’t tend to abuse its tail-happy character. With a little bit of work, it can overcome its original status, and depending on what one does to it, it may even give the V8 versions a run for their money.
Take the red copy depicted on the video down below, for instance, which was eager to show what it’s made of at a drag racing event hosted in Las Vegas, with the clip uploaded on July 21. It was filmed taking on a couple of Dodge Chargers, with the first one presumably in the 392 configuration, and the silver copy allegedly a Hellcat, and standing its ground rather fearlessly.
With a little over 300 horsepower produced by the 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine, with turbocharging and directed to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual, or a ten-speed automatic transmission, the Mustang EcoBoost is nothing to write home about in terms of straight-line accelerations. The 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) can easily be challenged by a high-end compact hot hatch, and it will run the quarter-mile in forever.
Not this example, though, which is quite fast for a four-pot Mustang, hence the assumption it has had its oily bits revised. We do not know how much power it has subsequent to the supposed tuning job, but one thing is certain: it is definitely not slow. So, how do you think it did in a straight-line battle against the two Chargers? The answer lies in the video down below, and you know the drill, don’t you?
