Ford Mustang Driver Busted for Hate Crime: Leaving Tire Marks on a Crosswalk

In what has been described on social media as the biggest waste of resources of 2020, police in West Vancouver, Canada, launched a search for a fourth-generation Ford Mustang driver who drove over a Pride crosswalk, leaving tire marks.
On July 1, West Vancouver Police revealed the rainbow-themed crosswalk outside the station, as a sign of their continued support and desire for inclusiveness and equality. On July 7, one week after the big unveil, someone drove over the crosswalk and left one single tire mark.
The police took to social media to call this a hate crime, saying the driver of the black 1998-2004 Ford Mustang left the tire mark on purpose. A wide appeal was sent out, including photos of the alleged crime and the suspect’s car, and surveillance video, all of which you will find in the tweets at the bottom of the page.
Members of the public who had information were asked to chip in with details about the suspect’s identity. He was guilty of a hate crime, the police said in no uncertain terms.
“This is very upsetting,” Const. Kevin Goodmurphy said in a release. “For whatever reason, this person has chosen to leave a gesture of hate on a crosswalk that stands for the exact opposite. We have had nothing but support from community members following the installation of the crosswalk, and we know that those people represent the majority.”
With help from the local media, the story went viral and, after a few days’ worth of investigation, the suspect was in custody. Police made the announcement, saying he was looking at a possible charge of mischief of property.
The police had clearly downgraded the seriousness of the alleged crime (from hate crime to mischief of property), but that didn’t stop commenters for roasting the PD for their efforts. If you want to not have tire marks on a rainbow, don’t put it on the road where cars drive, many pointed out. Politics aside, painting stuff on the road means that it will, inevitably, get marks on it.
The police took to social media to call this a hate crime, saying the driver of the black 1998-2004 Ford Mustang left the tire mark on purpose. A wide appeal was sent out, including photos of the alleged crime and the suspect’s car, and surveillance video, all of which you will find in the tweets at the bottom of the page.
Members of the public who had information were asked to chip in with details about the suspect’s identity. He was guilty of a hate crime, the police said in no uncertain terms.
“This is very upsetting,” Const. Kevin Goodmurphy said in a release. “For whatever reason, this person has chosen to leave a gesture of hate on a crosswalk that stands for the exact opposite. We have had nothing but support from community members following the installation of the crosswalk, and we know that those people represent the majority.”
With help from the local media, the story went viral and, after a few days’ worth of investigation, the suspect was in custody. Police made the announcement, saying he was looking at a possible charge of mischief of property.
The police had clearly downgraded the seriousness of the alleged crime (from hate crime to mischief of property), but that didn’t stop commenters for roasting the PD for their efforts. If you want to not have tire marks on a rainbow, don’t put it on the road where cars drive, many pointed out. Politics aside, painting stuff on the road means that it will, inevitably, get marks on it.
Investigators would like to speak with the driver responsible for defacing a recently installed Pride crosswalk at 16th St. and Esquimalt Ave. If you have information, please call 604-925-7300. https://t.co/ywkNR4DMAv pic.twitter.com/ViW0ZxcxYN— West Vancouver PD (@WestVanPolice) July 8, 2020
A week after it was installed, the Pride crosswalk outside @WestVanPolice's HQ at 16th/Esquimalt Ave. was damaged by the car seen below. No one has been arrested. The crosswalk hasn't been repaired yet. If you recognize the car below, tell police. pic.twitter.com/6NRnWoBpHa— Sonia Aslam (@SoniaSAslam) July 8, 2020