Ford Mustang Dirty Donkey Has a Safari Flair, Looks Ready for Dune Bashing

Every once in a while, the Reddit thread dedicated to ‘bad’ car mods puts the spotlight on a totally cool ride. This is one of those times, as who cannot get behind a Safari-style Ford Mustang?
Part of the previous generation pony car, this Mustang has received a lot of work. It has more ground clearance than most of today’s so-called SUVs, further elevated by the fat tires wrapped around the five double-spoke black wheels.
Other mods include the bull bar connected to the underbody and bumper, which was cut in order to fit the aforementioned rubber, roof attachment with extra lights that turn night into day, and plastic trim covering the rear three-quarter windows. The body is adorned by custom stickers that read ‘Dirty Donkey’ and portray the animal on the door and hood.
Now, if a Safari-style ride tickles your fancy, then you should wait for Porsche to presumably roll out that mysterious 911 that has been caught testing several times now.
However, if that is off the table, then perhaps you’d be better off searching the used car market. And if you’re willing to do the latter, then we might have found the perfect car for you: a BMW Z4 M that you can read all about it here.
The German sports car turned into a high-rider has similar mods and also features roof-mounted lights, rally-style lamps up front, and can hold two spare wheels behind the front seats. It also retains the 3.2-liter straight-six engine that produces 330 HP and 262 lb-ft (355 Nm) of torque, which works in concert with a stick shift with six speeds.
So, if you had to choose, which one would you take home? The Mustang or the Z4 M? We don’t know about you, but the tuned European model that’s for sale in Virginia looks a bit more appealing.
