Ford Mustang Coyote Engine Evolution Infographic Is a Muscle Car Bible Page

With the 2018 Ford Mustang now among us, let's take the time to talk about one of the top assets of the Blue Oval pony, namely the Coyote heart of the GT model.

4 photos



While the fifth incarnation of the 'Stang is arguably the first modern one that shined as bright as the retro generations that helped build the reputation of the badge, we have to admit that the first two generations of the Coyote weren't 100 percent dream-worthy in factory state. And it's enough to check out drag racing videos of 2011-2017 Mustang GTs to understand that. Of course, we must also mention the fact that the 32-valve V8 only needed a little aftermarket attention to reach a considerably more muscular state.



Fortunately, with the changes brought by the Gen 3 Coyote, which made its debut on the 2018MY mid-cycle revamp, the Mustang GT can now sprint like a dream without requiring any tuning.



Of course, the 10-speed automatic transmission of the pony also deserves plenty of credit for this.



For instance, we'll remind you that the 2018 Ford Mustang GT has already



Perpahs the sweetest use of the Coyote will come from the yet-unrevealed 2018 Bullitt Mustang.



The special edition we're talking about, which was recently We've brought along an infographic showcasing the evolution of the V8 motor, one that talks about the three incarnations of the five-of we've been blessed with so far.While the fifth incarnation of the 'Stang is arguably the first modern one that shined as bright as the retro generations that helped build the reputation of the badge, we have to admit that the first two generations of the Coyote weren't 100 percent dream-worthy in factory state. And it's enough to check out drag racing videos of 2011-2017 Mustang GTs to understand that. Of course, we must also mention the fact that the 32-valve V8 only needed a little aftermarket attention to reach a considerably more muscular state.Fortunately, with the changes brought by the Gen 3 Coyote, which made its debut on the 2018MY mid-cycle revamp, the Mustang GT can now sprint like a dream without requiring any tuning.Of course, the 10-speed automatic transmission of the pony also deserves plenty of credit for this.For instance, we'll remind you that the 2018 Ford Mustang GT has already delivered as 12.0-second quarter-mile run in stock form, while a high-11s adventure seems withing reach - Late Model Restoration, the specialist that provided this infographic, is also the one behind the said 1,320 feet sprint. Oh, and the ten-speed auto 2018 GT also left the Shelby GT350 behind in a 0-60 mph test.Perpahs the sweetest use of the Coyote will come from the yet-unrevealed 2018 Bullitt Mustang.The special edition we're talking about, which was recently spotted during a commercial shoot (check it out in the gallery above), will most likely be an appearance package reminding us of Steve McQueen's mighty work back in the day. And we may even get to see the 2018 Bullitt Mustang at next month's Detroit Auto Show.