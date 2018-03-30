Ford Mondeo Gets Lowered on Rotiform Wheels

Of the Ford Mondeo and its mid-size family sedan segment. How it's changed over the years! This used to be one of the most popular cars in Europe, but now they sell under 100,000 units.

Air and Statics managed to capture one of the few modified Mondeos of this generation. Sure, installing air suspension won't make it go any faster, but people will give you second, or even third glances at car meets.



The 10-spoke wheels from Rotiform match the design of the car perfectly. They sit so high up in the bodywork that you can't see their tops. This dark metallic finish makes you believe that the humble Ford is some sort of supercar rival, even though it's probably powered by a diesel engine.



There used to be a time when you could buy an ST performance version, equipped with a 3.0-liter V6 gasoline engine, otherwise known as half an Aston V12. Nowadays, you get almost as much grunt from Ford's bi-turbo Mondeo TDCi with 210 HP . There's also a



I guess it could be worse, right? In place of a full-on ST, you have the ST-Line body kit, which is what we see here. This brings tweaked bumpers, skirts and a few other touches, bundled up for around €2,000 extra.



