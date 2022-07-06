Ford Maverick Outsells Hyundai Santa Cruz and Honda Ridgeline in the First Half of 2022

Manufactured in Mexico rather than stateside, the Escape-based Maverick sold no fewer than 38,753 units in the United States of America in the first half of the year. That’s a tad more than the 33,840 Rangers sold during these two quarters, and the reason for this disappointing result is self-explanatory.
Maverick production continues to be hampered down by various disruptions within the supply chain, starting with the oh-so-important semiconductors. The compact-sized unibody currently faces three constraints, namely the Co-Pilot360 package, XLT Luxury package, and Lariat Luxury package.
MY23 orders will be live in August, and production is expected to start in October if everything goes according to plan. The Hyundai Santa Cruz, which is an idea costlier than the Maverick, finished the first half of ’22 with 18,203 copies to its name. Twinned with the Tucson, the Santa Cruz rides on the N3 platform that also underpins the Santa Fe, Sonata, Optima-replacing Kia K5, Sportage, Sorento, and the family-oriented Carnival.
The unibody truck segment wouldn’t be complete without the Honda Ridgeline, which is a mid-size affair based on the Pilot three-row crossover. Larger and more expensive than the Maverick and Santa Cruz, this fellow moved 19,797 units in the first two quarters of the year in the U.S. of A.
Still the most affordable new truck available to purchase in this part of the world, the Maverick is priced at $19,995 excluding destination freight charge for the entry-level XL grade with the front-driven hybrid powertrain. Higher still, customers are offered the mid-range XLT and Lariat. All of them can be specified with the 2.0-liter EcoBoost and all-wheel drive.
Styled more like a crossover instead of a truck, the Santa Cruz kicks off at $24,440 for the base engine, torque-converter auto, and front-wheel drive. Hyundai further sweetens the deal with HTRAC all-wheel drive and a 2.5-liter turbo four-cylinder powerplant that features a dual-clutch tranny.
Honda’s mid-size “adventure truck” is the priciest of the lot at $38,140 sans taxes, but it’s also the most capable thanks to standard i-VTM4 all-wheel drive and a 280-horsepower V6 mill of the naturally-aspirated variety. At the other end of the spectrum, the nicest trim level retails at $45,570.
MY23 orders will be live in August, and production is expected to start in October if everything goes according to plan. The Hyundai Santa Cruz, which is an idea costlier than the Maverick, finished the first half of ’22 with 18,203 copies to its name. Twinned with the Tucson, the Santa Cruz rides on the N3 platform that also underpins the Santa Fe, Sonata, Optima-replacing Kia K5, Sportage, Sorento, and the family-oriented Carnival.
The unibody truck segment wouldn’t be complete without the Honda Ridgeline, which is a mid-size affair based on the Pilot three-row crossover. Larger and more expensive than the Maverick and Santa Cruz, this fellow moved 19,797 units in the first two quarters of the year in the U.S. of A.
Still the most affordable new truck available to purchase in this part of the world, the Maverick is priced at $19,995 excluding destination freight charge for the entry-level XL grade with the front-driven hybrid powertrain. Higher still, customers are offered the mid-range XLT and Lariat. All of them can be specified with the 2.0-liter EcoBoost and all-wheel drive.
Styled more like a crossover instead of a truck, the Santa Cruz kicks off at $24,440 for the base engine, torque-converter auto, and front-wheel drive. Hyundai further sweetens the deal with HTRAC all-wheel drive and a 2.5-liter turbo four-cylinder powerplant that features a dual-clutch tranny.
Honda’s mid-size “adventure truck” is the priciest of the lot at $38,140 sans taxes, but it’s also the most capable thanks to standard i-VTM4 all-wheel drive and a 280-horsepower V6 mill of the naturally-aspirated variety. At the other end of the spectrum, the nicest trim level retails at $45,570.