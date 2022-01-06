Ford Maverick Crowned Best-Selling Compact Truck of 2021 in the U.S.

Having covered full- and mid-size pickup truck sales, it’s high time we glance over how many units the Maverick and Santa Cruz sold last year. As expected, Ford has one-upped Hyundai in the compact truck segment.
The Blue Oval’s press release for U.S. sales lists the unibody Maverick with 6,030 units sold in the fourth quarter and 13,258 for the full year compared to 7,049 and 10,042 for the Santa Cruz. That says a lot about the Ford Motor Company’s aggressive pricing strategy, and it’s even more impressive for the Dearborn-based company because the Santa Cruz went on sale first.
To whom it may concern, the mid-size Ridgeline with Pilot underpinnings moved 41,355 examples in 2021, which means that Honda sold 10,338 trucks on average per quarter. Given time, it’s pretty obvious the smaller newcomers will achieve better sales figures despite their smaller footprints.
Priced from $19,995 excluding destination charge, the Maverick offers 1,500 pounds (680 kilograms) of payload for both the 2.5-liter hybrid and 2.0-liter turbo powertrains. Maximum towing is rated at 4,000 pounds (1,814 kilograms) for the all-wheel-drive turbo with the 4K tow package.
Over at Hyundai, there is no hybrid option. Customers are offered a naturally-aspirated 2.5L from $23,990 or a single-turbo 2.5L from $35,680, the kind of money that would get you a Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road. In terms of payload and tow capacities, Hyundai promises 1,753 pounds (795 kilograms) for the non-turbo base trims with front-wheel drive and 5,000 pounds (2,268 kilograms) for the all-wheel-drive turbocharged upper trim levels.
The Ridgeline takes its mojo from a 3.5-liter V6 that pumps out 280 ponies and 262 pound-feet (355 Nm) of torque, a free-breathing mill that’s connected to a nine-speed automatic and the i-VTM4 all-wheel drive system as standard. Depending on the configuration, Honda says its unibody truck can haul up to 1,583 pounds (718 kilograms) and pull 5,000 pounds.
