As such, customers from European markets – for example, Poland, Central Europe, and the Baltic states, who are said to love deploying 3.5-tonne (7,716-lb) delivery vehicles on international routes – will have the option to order a new Transit chassis cab model. The new L5 Transit chassis cab model is said to offer both a generous amount of cargo space as well as a wide array of conversions possibilities.This new variant has been introduced “to offer maximum cargo capacity for operators in the expanding 3.5tonne international transport market.” We’re dealing with a front-wheel drive model featuring an extended length chassis and “Heavy Duty” powertrains which can engulf up to 10 Euro pallets and come with a promised payload capacity of 950 kg (2,094 lbs) - even when featuring a “curtain side box body conversion with sleeping pod.”“Business is booming in the long-haul delivery sector and our new stretched Transit chassis cab model is specially designed to offer the largest possible load space – helping hard-working businesses be more productive than ever,” explains Paul Baynes, the Commercial Vehicles conversion manager at Ford of Europe.According to the automaker , the new L5 Transit chassis cab has a generous 4,522-mm (178-inch) wheelbase, and Ford has already enlisted the help of Polish conversion specialists Carpol and Nadwozia Partner to create some demonstrator vehicles which feature sleeper pods either behind or above the cabin.As far as what’s under the hood, the Transit L5chassis cabs will receive the company’s Heavy Duty versions of the 2.0-liter EcoBlue diesel engine. Customers will have a choice of either 130 PS (128 hp) and 360 Nm (266 lb-ft) or 160 PS (158 hp) and 390 Nm (288 lb-ft). Both can be hooked to a six-speed manual transmission or an automatic box, as well as an optional 95-liter (25-gallon) fuel tank for that extra-long haul waiting around the corner.