Ford Launches Fiesta ST-Line Red Edition, Joined By Black Edition

15 Oct 2018, 17:04 UTC ·
Red is the color we associate with fast cars, and Ferrari stands as the perfect example with Rosso Corsa. But what if your budget doesn’t go beyond the price of the Fiesta ST-Line? Enter the Red Edition, which has a counterpart in the Black Edition.
Launched in Europe and the United Kingdom, the special-edition models come with the 1.0-liter EcoBoost three-cylinder turbo. The engine is tuned to develop 140 horsepower, which is an adequate output for a subcompact hatchback that comes as standard with a slick-shifting manual transmission and sports suspension.

The fun-to-drive character continues with the sports seats, which feature partial-leather upholstery. Contrasting red detailing can be found on the seats, door panels, central air vent, and passenger side of the dashboard. Of course, the steering wheel comes with red stitching to bring the point home.

Exclusive to Europe and the United Kingdom, the Red and Black also boast matte black stripes edged in high-gloss black or red, Panther Black 17-inch alloy wheels with red accenting, black-painted mirror caps bisected by a red stripe, and SYNC 3 touchscreen infotainment. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto ship are included, along with satellite navigation and voice control.

Customers can opt for the B&O Sound System is they want to blast music at 675 watts, coming courtesy of ten speakers. The setup includes a trunk-mounted subwoofer for the lows and a mid-range speaker located at the top of the dashboard, right next to the windshield.

For some reason or other, halogen projector lights come standard instead of LEDs. The light-emitting diodes are reserved for the daytime running lights and taillights, whereas the fog lights are also of the halogen variety. Lane-Keeping Assist, Speed Limiter, and Hill-Start Assist don’t cost a thing, but adaptive cruise control and Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection are optional extras.

“High-series vehicles including ST-Line models made up 70 percent of our passenger car sales in Europe in August 2018 – and we’re finding more than ever that customers want to make a statement with the cars that they drive," said Amko Leenarts, director of design at Ford of Europe.
