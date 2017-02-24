Ford Ka+ Sedan Goes On Sale In Argentina

Over in Europe, the Ford Ka+
is exclusively available as a five-door hatchback. In places such as Argentina, however, the cheap and cheerful Ka+ is also available as a practical sedan.
Priced from 235,500 Argentine pesos, which works out at $15,185 or thereabout, the 2017 Ford Ka+ Sedan is 4,254-mm long and boasts 2,491-mm in terms of wheelbase. In other words, it’s 368 mm longer than the regular Ka+, which makes is roomier than the model on which it’s based.
Thanks to the three-box design, trunk volume grows from 257 to 445 liters, which is pretty good for a subcompact sedan
. To put that into perspective, the Renault Logan has a whopping 510 liters to offer. As far as the engine lineup is concerned, the Ka+ Sedan has only one mill to pride itself on.
Compared to the 85 PS (84 hp) and 112 Nm (83 lb-ft) 1.2-liter Duratec of the European-spec Ka+
, this one is a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated Sigma that churns out 105 PS (104 hp) and 138 Nm (102 lb-ft). It might not sound like a lot considering that turbos reign supreme nowadays, but don’t forget that the Ka+ Sedan is a no-frills machine designed for the Point A to Point B man.
Ford Argentina offers the Ka+ Sedan in three levels of equipment. The base model is called S. Central locking, air conditioning, and a four-speaker radio are standard equipment on the entry-level S grade, as are Bluetooth, mirrors painted in the same color as the body, and electrically assisted steering.
The SE (250,200 pesos) adds electric windows on all four corners of the car, a handful of buttons on the steering wheel, SYNC
, USB port, and AUX input. Finally, the Ka+ Sedan SEL (273,000 pesos; pictured) adds 15-inch alloy wheels, height adjustment for the driver’s seat, as well as an alarm system.
EN VIVO - a las 12HS te mostramos en vivo por Instagram Live el lanzamiento del Nuevo K+ Kinetic Design Attraction en Argentina. #NuevoFordKaMás #KA #presentación #Masespaciopara #safety #confort #seguridad #espacio #gif #launch #vehicle #vehicleoftheday #carotheday #picoftheday #teaser #live #vivo #streaming #Ford ##FordArgentina #urban
A post shared by Ford Argentina (@fordargentina) on Feb 23, 2017 at 6:42am PST