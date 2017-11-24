autoevolution
 

Ford Ka+ Color Edition Is Way Too Expensive For What It Offers

24 Nov 2017, 17:42 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
When Ford decided to introduce the Ka+ as the entry-level model in Europe, there were two things the Blue Oval got wrong. First of all, the Ka+ is based on the Figo, which was developed in Brazil. And secondly, Ford blatantly increased the price of the Fiesta to make room for the Ka+.
6 photos
Ford Ka+ Color EditionFord Ka+ Color EditionFord Ka+ Color EditionFord Ka+ Color EditionFord Ka+ Color Edition
Priced at £9,795 in the United Kingdom, the entry-level Studio trim doesn’t offer too much for the money. The Dacia Sandero is cheaper and roomier, the Kia Picanto is better equipped, and so forth. So what did Ford of Europe do to make the Ka+ more attractive to prospective buyers?

Come up with an extremely expensive special edition, of course! Introducing the Color Edition, which builds on the Zetec (£10,795) and costs £12,095. What exactly do you get for the £1,300 on top of the Zetec? If you can believe it, 15-inch alloy wheels painted in black, black badges, grille, side decals, roof, and a rear spoiler.

In that money, Ford includes a selection of exterior paint finishes that sets the Color Edition apart: Bright Yellow, Ruby Red, Sparkling Gold, Oxford White, and Smoke. Pardon me, but who in the hell would buy a Sparkling Gold-painted Ka+ Color Edition instead of getting something better and less obnoxious for the money? To whom it may concern, the Suzuki Ignis starts at £10,999, and the Skoda Fabia is £11,295 OTR.

Ford also dares to say the Ka+ delivers outstanding fuel efficiency and fun-to-drive dynamics, though that’s wrong on both accounts. You want more miles per gallon, you get a turbocharged gasoline or a turbo diesel engine. You want exciting handling, you get the Suzuki Swift, which retails at £11,499.

The bottom line is, the Ka+ Color Edition proves the rhetorical expression “to put lipstick on a pig.” It’s that repulsive of a car.
Ford Ka Special Edition Ford Figo hatchback Ford UK
press release
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How Crumple Zones Work Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Replace Your Car Battery The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Understand Car Noises 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
FORD models:
FORD Mustang ConvertibleFORD Mustang Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleFORD Fiesta 5 doorsFORD Fiesta 5 doors SmallFORD Fiesta 3 doorsFORD Fiesta 3 doors SmallFORD MustangFORD Mustang CoupeFORD FigoFORD Figo CompactAll FORD models  