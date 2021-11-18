Hero Camper Transforms Nearly Any Vehicle Into Mobile Home With Kepler Skybox

4 1955 Ford F-100 Previously Owned by Patrick Swayze Is up for Sale

2 1967 Ford Mustang Found Under a Carport, Likely Abandoned for a While

More on this:

Ford Joins Forces with Chip Maker to Resolve the Shortage Once and for All

Ford is one of the companies that have been hit hard by the lack of chips , with the company turning to painful solutions like temporarily halting the production at certain facilities. 11 photos



Ford has therefore joined forces with GlobalFoundries for a strategic collaboration that will have obvious benefits for the production of cars.



GlobalFoundries will “create further semiconductor supply for Ford’s current vehicle lineup,” the carmaker proudly announced in a press release, also embedded below. In plain English, GF will help Ford deal with the shortage by providing the necessary chips as soon as possible.



In theory, this should help Ford minimize the disruptions hitting its production facilities, as GF would try to make sure the carmaker has as many chips as it needs to install on its cars.



The two companies will also work together for the joint research and development of new solutions required for systems that would be installed on the next-generation cars. In other words, Ford wants to make sure it would never hit a chip crisis like the one it’s currently struggling with, so together with GF, it’ll develop the semiconductors it needs for new-gen systems.



These include semiconductors solutions for ADAS , battery management systems, and in-vehicle networking, Ford explains in the same release.



And last but not least, Ford says the partnership will explore “expanded semiconductor manufacturing opportunities to support the automotive industry,” so, in theory, this would pave the way for closer collaboration between carmakers and semiconductor manufacturers in the long term.



Of course, we shouldn’t expect the chip crisis to come to an end overnight thanks to this partnership, but Ford addressing the shortage more effectively should pave the way for a faster recovery. After trying all kinds of approaches to reduce the disruption caused by the semiconductor shortage, the Detroit automaker has turned to a way that allows it to resolve the problem as effectively as possible: it partnered with a semiconductor manufacturer.Ford has therefore joined forces with GlobalFoundries for a strategic collaboration that will have obvious benefits for the production of cars.GlobalFoundries will “create further semiconductor supply for Ford’s current vehicle lineup,” the carmaker proudly announced in a press release, also embedded below. In plain English, GF will help Ford deal with the shortage by providing the necessary chips as soon as possible.In theory, this should help Ford minimize the disruptions hitting its production facilities, as GF would try to make sure the carmaker has as many chips as it needs to install on its cars.The two companies will also work together for the joint research and development of new solutions required for systems that would be installed on the next-generation cars. In other words, Ford wants to make sure it would never hit a chip crisis like the one it’s currently struggling with, so together with GF, it’ll develop the semiconductors it needs for new-gen systems.These include semiconductors solutions for, battery management systems, and in-vehicle networking, Ford explains in the same release.And last but not least, Ford says the partnership will explore “expanded semiconductor manufacturing opportunities to support the automotive industry,” so, in theory, this would pave the way for closer collaboration between carmakers and semiconductor manufacturers in the long term.Of course, we shouldn’t expect the chip crisis to come to an end overnight thanks to this partnership, but Ford addressing the shortage more effectively should pave the way for a faster recovery.

load press release