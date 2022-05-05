Ford Is Killing It With a 139% Increase in EV Sales Before F-150 Lightning Joins the Party

More on this:

1 Ford Explains How It Fights the Chip Shortage During These Crazy Times

2 Mustang Mach-E Got EV-Friendly Driving Routes With iOS 15.4 and Apple CarPlay

3 Ford Explains How It's Going To Scale Up Electric Vehicles Capacity to 600,000 per Year

4 Ford Mustang Mach-E Is Consumer Reports' Top EV Pick of 2022

5 2022 Ford E-Transit Now Rolling Out Nationwide