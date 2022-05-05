Ford Is Killing It With a 139% Increase in EV Sales Before F-150 Lightning Joins the Party

Ford has an incredible start this year, with its electric vehicle business booming on the back of Mustang Mach-E’s popularity. The electric van E-Transit also entered the fray, instantly becoming the bestseller of its segment. Overall, Ford saw a 139% growth in its electric vehicle sales even before the recently launched F-150 Lightning started deliveries.
Electric vehicles’ popularity is growing as more and more carmakers launch new models. Some people believe that the traditional car industry will start eroding Tesla’s market share as they launch successful EV models into the market. Ford certainly wants to prove this right, and the sales figures in April appear to back up its ambitions.
The Ford Mustang Mach-E, which is the most popular Ford electric vehicle so far, celebrated its best month since launch, with a 61% increase in sales from March and a 95% increase over April 2021. The impressive April 2022 results made the Mustang Mach-E the second electric SUV in the U.S. market, trailing only Tesla Model Y in terms of sales. A total of 10,539 units were sold through April, according to Ford’s April 2022 sales report.
Ford E-Transit also contributed to Ford’s impressive results, with 1,575 units sold so far in the U.S. in 2022. Ford’s electric van recorded a 62.3% increase in sales from March, outselling the combined sales of other commercial electric vans on the market. It wasn’t difficult though, as all of them recorded a measly 42-units total through April.
“While industry semiconductor chip shortages persist, improved inventory flow in April delivered a significant share gain of 1.0 percentage point over a year ago with Ford outperforming the industry,” said Andrew Frick, vice president, Sales, Distribution & Trucks. “Inventory flow bolstered stronger F-Series, Mustang Mach-E, E-Transit, and record April Ford brand SUV sales. We are now shipping all models of the electric F-150 Lightning.”
Elsewhere, Ford’s business was not doing that well, taking a hit from the chip shortages and supply-chains problems. Overall, the Dearborn carmaker sold 176,965 vehicles in April, 10.5% fewer than in April 2021. For 2022 through April, the overall sales decline was even bigger, at 15.3%: Ford sold 609,097 vehicles so far in 2022, as opposed to 719,147 in the first four months of 2021.
