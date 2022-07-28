Ford Introduces Special Service Vehicle Police Version of F-150 Lightning

The introduction of the Ford-150 Lightning Pro (Special Service Vehicle) SSV pickup for police use comes amid a huge transformation of the company from gas-powered vehicle to electric vehicle manufacturing.
“We're proud to offer America’s first electric police pickup truck to local government customers who can use the truck’s game-changing technology to help improve their productivity,” said Nate Oscarson, Ford Pro national government sales manager.
The truck combines Built Ford Tough power and performance with the vehicle’s high-tech electric platform, and innovation with Ford Pro’s real-time software and support. The truck is uniquely designed to handle departmental needs outside of pursuits, with many purpose-built features. Many of the features were borrowed from the F-150 Police Responder.
The interior has a 12-inch (30.48 cm) digital cluster screen and 12-inch (30.48 cm) landscape style touchscreen in the center stack. The exterior had a Mega Power Frunk wih 14.1 cubic feet (.4 cubic meters) of lockable storage space and upfitters to locate a 220-amp DC-DC power source.
Technology features include Intelligent Range SYNC 4, over-the-air Ford Power Up software updates and Ford Co-Pilot 360 technology. Automatic Emergency Braking and Blindspot Information System (BLIS) with Cross-Traffic Alert are standard.
The Lightning Pro SSV will have a standard range battery option that will offer 452 hp, 774 ft lbs of torque and a 7,700 lb (3492 kg) towing capacity. The extended-range battery will have 588 hp, 775 ft lbs of torque, a 10,000 lb (4535kg) towing capacity capable of going 0-60 mph in less than four seconds.
Ford noted in a statement the company has been supporting law enforcement agencies across the U.S. by providing the vehicles they to need protect and serve communities for more than 70 years.
Ford Pro is a unit of Ford that works with commercial entities private and public and counts more than 12,000 police departments across the country as customers.
