Ford Introduces Special Service Vehicle Police Version of F-150 Lightning

“We're proud to offer America’s first electric police pickup truck to local government customers who can use the truck’s game-changing technology to help improve their productivity,” said Nate Oscarson, Ford Pro national government sales manager.The truck combines Built Ford Tough power and performance with the vehicle’s high-tech electric platform, and innovation with Ford Pro’s real-time software and support. The truck is uniquely designed to handle departmental needs outside of pursuits, with many purpose-built features. Many of the features were borrowed from the F-150 Police Responder.The interior has a 12-inch (30.48 cm) digital cluster screen and 12-inch (30.48 cm) landscape style touchscreen in the center stack. The exterior had a Mega Power Frunk wih 14.1 cubic feet (.4 cubic meters) of lockable storage space and upfitters to locate a 220-amp DC-DC power source.Technology features include Intelligent Range SYNC 4, over-the-air Ford Power Up software updates and Ford Co-Pilot 360 technology. Automatic Emergency Braking and Blindspot Information System (BLIS) with Cross-Traffic Alert are standard.The Lightning Pro SSV will have a standard range battery option that will offer 452 hp, 774 ft lbs of torque and a 7,700 lb (3492 kg) towing capacity. The extended-range battery will have 588 hp, 775 ft lbs of torque, a 10,000 lb (4535kg) towing capacity capable of going 0-60 mph in less than four seconds.Ford noted in a statement the company has been supporting law enforcement agencies across the U.S. by providing the vehicles they to need protect and serve communities for more than 70 years.Ford Pro is a unit of Ford that works with commercial entities private and public and counts more than 12,000 police departments across the country as customers.