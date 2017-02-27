autoevolution

Ford Introduces Built-In 4G LTE Modem And Wi-Fi Hotspot Capability In Europe

 
27 Feb 2017, 17:02 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Technology
Fast food, fast Internet, fast cars, fast everything. We’re living in a world where speed dictates our daily lives. It’s no wonder, then, that Ford plans to roll out 4G LTE connectivity in Europe.
Ford has partnered with UK-based telecom giant Vodafone to bring FordPass Connect to its European lineup. So to speak, the system needs a Vodafone SIM card to connect to the Internet. The Blue Oval makes a good case for the built-in modem with Wi-Fi hotspot by underlining how many children under the age of five have their own tablet PC. Another noteworthy claim from the Ford Motor Company is that the number of Europeans paying for streamed video content increased by a hulking 400% from 2014 to 2015.

The thing is, most smartphone owners have 4G LTE hardware built into their devices, a Wi-Fi hotspot function, and a data plan with oodles of gigabytes of high-speed Internet. Wouldn’t it be a bit of an overkill to also opt for the FordPass Connect system in your future car? That might not be the case.

Vodafone and Ford have worked together for over a decade. Now we are addressing drivers’ and passengers’ expectations of staying connected to the rest of their digital world while in their vehicles,” explains Ivo Rook, director of Internet of Things at Vodafone. “The range of services that a robust, secure connection can bring to the consumer is growing every day, from information on the health of your car and alerts on traffic conditions to passengers streaming movies to enjoy on long journeys," the official concluded.

Joining FordPass Connect is the FordPass app, which is not available on Blackberry OS or on Windows 10 Mobile. So to speak, only Android and iOS users can enjoy FordPass. For those planning on installing the app, FordPass allows them to lock and unlock the car’s doors remotely from anywhere in the world where there’s an Internet connection. FordPass has also been designed to keep the owner informed about fuel and oil levels, tire pressure, battery life, and vehicle location, which is pretty useful when you think about it.

What’s more, the Wi-Fi hotspot feature allows up to 10 devices to connect to the network at once. By comparison, the General Motors OnStar system with 4G LTE and Wi-Fi allows seamless connection for up to seven devices.
FordPass Connect 4G LTE Wi-Fi Ford Europe Internet infotainment
 
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
 

Our FORD Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 Ford EcoSport 1.0 Ecoboost62
2015 FORD Mustang GT Track Test80
2015 Ford Mustang80
2015 Ford C-Max and Grand C-Max68
2015 Ford S-Max70
2015 FORD Mondeo74
2015 FORD Focus Facelift74
2014 FORD Fiesta ST67
2015 FORD F-150 75