Ford Introduces Built-In 4G LTE Modem And Wi-Fi Hotspot Capability In Europe

Fast food, fast Internet, fast cars, fast everything. We’re living in a world where speed dictates our daily lives. It’s no wonder, then, that Ford plans to roll out 4G LTE connectivity in Europe
.
Ford
has partnered with UK-based telecom giant Vodafone to bring FordPass Connect to its European lineup. So to speak, the system needs a Vodafone SIM card to connect to the Internet. The Blue Oval makes a good case for the built-in modem with Wi-Fi hotspot by underlining how many children under the age of five have their own tablet PC. Another noteworthy claim from the Ford Motor Company is that the number of Europeans paying for streamed video content increased by a hulking 400% from 2014 to 2015.
The thing is, most smartphone owners have 4G LTE hardware built into their devices, a Wi-Fi hotspot function, and a data plan with oodles of gigabytes of high-speed Internet
. Wouldn’t it be a bit of an overkill to also opt for the FordPass Connect system in your future car? That might not be the case.
“Vodafone and Ford have worked together for over a decade. Now we are addressing drivers’ and passengers’ expectations of staying connected to the rest of their digital world while in their vehicles,”
explains Ivo Rook, director of Internet of Things at Vodafone. “The range of services that a robust, secure connection can bring to the consumer is growing every day, from information on the health of your car and alerts on traffic conditions to passengers streaming movies to enjoy on long journeys,"
the official concluded.
Joining FordPass Connect is the FordPass app, which is not available on Blackberry OS or on Windows 10 Mobile. So to speak, only Android and iOS users can enjoy FordPass. For those planning on installing the app, FordPass allows them to lock and unlock the car’s doors remotely from anywhere in the world where there’s an Internet connection. FordPass
has also been designed to keep the owner informed about fuel and oil levels, tire pressure, battery life, and vehicle location, which is pretty useful when you think about it.
What’s more, the Wi-Fi hotspot feature allows up to 10 devices to connect to the network at once. By comparison, the General Motors OnStar system with 4G LTE and Wi-Fi allows seamless connection for up to seven devices
.