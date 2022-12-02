Ford Increases Halewood Investment to Match Its 2026 EV Sales Ambitions

In other words, the total investment in the Halewood facility will reach GBP 380 million (ca. $466 million), according to Ford, and this plant is an integral part of the company's plan to have zero-emission car sales by 2030 in Europe.
By 2035, Ford of Europe wants to have zero-emission sales for all vehicles, including vans, and this factory will provide most of the power units that will be fitted to those vehicles.
As Ford noted, the investment will increase the annual production to 420,000 units, which will be in various products, most of which cannot be announced at this time. The Blue Oval brand has revealed that the E-Transit Custom, Transit Courier, Tourneo Courier, E-Tourneo Custom, and Puma will get electric power units made in Halewood, along with various other future products.
Currently, Ford's facility in Halewood builds transmissions for ICE-powered vehicles, but has won the right to become the OEM's supplier of electric power units thanks to government backing and its importance in the firm's supply chain. The facility in question has been operational for almost 60 years, so it is a major employer in its area, as well as in the country.
Before this investment, the factory had the capacity of building 250,000 units a year, but will now be able to make 420,000 electric power units per year. As the brand announced, those units are enough for 70 percent of the vehicles that Ford wants to sell in Europe by 2026, which means a target of 600,000 electric vehicles per year.
Starting in 2024, which is the year when the Halewood plant will start making electric power units, the facility is supposed to achieve carbon-neutral energy supply for production. The latter is part of Ford's plan of carbon neutrality across its European footprint by 2035 as far as facilities, suppliers, and logistics are concerned.
By 2035, Ford of Europe wants to have zero-emission sales for all vehicles, including vans, and this factory will provide most of the power units that will be fitted to those vehicles.
As Ford noted, the investment will increase the annual production to 420,000 units, which will be in various products, most of which cannot be announced at this time. The Blue Oval brand has revealed that the E-Transit Custom, Transit Courier, Tourneo Courier, E-Tourneo Custom, and Puma will get electric power units made in Halewood, along with various other future products.
Currently, Ford's facility in Halewood builds transmissions for ICE-powered vehicles, but has won the right to become the OEM's supplier of electric power units thanks to government backing and its importance in the firm's supply chain. The facility in question has been operational for almost 60 years, so it is a major employer in its area, as well as in the country.
Before this investment, the factory had the capacity of building 250,000 units a year, but will now be able to make 420,000 electric power units per year. As the brand announced, those units are enough for 70 percent of the vehicles that Ford wants to sell in Europe by 2026, which means a target of 600,000 electric vehicles per year.
Starting in 2024, which is the year when the Halewood plant will start making electric power units, the facility is supposed to achieve carbon-neutral energy supply for production. The latter is part of Ford's plan of carbon neutrality across its European footprint by 2035 as far as facilities, suppliers, and logistics are concerned.