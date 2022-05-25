Ford Hybrid SUVs Recalled Over Battery Issue, Only 27 Vehicles Affected

Back in March 2022, the Ford Motor Company issued a recall for three hybrid vehicles, namely two units of the Escape and an example of the Lincoln Corsair. 27 more vehicles have been called back as part of a separate recall, which is as serious as it gets from the standpoint of safety.
Back in December 2021, the peeps at Samsung SDI informed the peeps in Dearborn of the root cause: high-voltage battery pack busbar insufficient weld penetration. Ford is aware of no fewer than four warranty claims in the EU, which range from August 12th, 2021, through January 10th, 2022.
The cause for the aforementioned issue comes in the guise of a damaged cooling line, caused by the improper maintenance of the laser air knife, resulting in an out-of-control welding process. Through April 2022, the automaker investigated busbar assemblies built during the suspect period.
Corroborated with Samsung SDI’s production records, the Ford Motor Company pinpointed 26 units of the Escape that were manufactured between July 2020 and August 2020 for the 2020 model year. The recall affects one example of the Lincoln Corsair, built on September 18th, 2020, for the 2021 model year. Happily for everyone, Ford isn’t aware of any reports of accident or injury related to the supplier’s inexcusable oversight.
The battery, which bears part number LX68-10B759-R, will be fully replaced by dealers at no charge to the owners. First-class mail notifications will be sent from July 5th through July 12th, as per the attached document.
As for Samsung SDI, which is known for bungling up battery packs, the supplier repaired the cooling line on June 27th, 2020. Although the fine details of Ford’s collaboration with Samsung SDI aren’t publicly known, there’s no denying the South Korean supplier will cover the costs in full.
In the meantime, owners are recommended to contact the NHTSA’s hotline or the automaker’s customer service for more details about this recall.
