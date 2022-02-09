Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition Unveiled Ahead of Chicago Auto Show Debut

The Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition is a limited series supercar built as a tribute to Alan Mann Racing’s lightweight 1966 Ford GT experimental race cars. It features a limited-edition livery, boasting Alan Mann Racing’s signature red and gold aesthetic, to go with various contemporary touches such as the exposed carbon fiber and the Frozen White accents.
This vehicle will be on display at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show, alongside the original 1966 Ford AM GT-1 prototype, which was built by Alan Mann Racing using lightweight materials. A second car, based on the GT Mk I was also built, but neither prototype went on to win any major races.
However, what they gained from those prototypes in terms of experience ultimately helped the Blue Oval to win Le Mans with the GT Mk II in 1966.
“Whether it’s going like hell at the racetrack or out-innovating the competition, the Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition honors the vehicles that helped lead Ford to its wins,” said Mike Severson, Ford GT program manager. “With its red and gold livery, this Ford GT is inspired by Alan Mann Racing’s contribution to our Le Mans-winning story.”
Aside from the unique livery, this limited-edition GT also comes with a dual over-the-roof racing stripe, those previously mentioned white accents, plus No. 16 on the doors, hood and on the underside of the rear wing.
Other highlights include the Brembo calipers (lacquered in black with red graphics), black lug nuts, plus all the gloss carbon fiber components, such as the 20-inch wheels, front splitter, side sills, mirror covers, engine louvers and rear diffuser.
As for the interior, you’ll find additional carbon fiber (door sills, console, registers), Ebony Alcantara-wrapped carbon fiber seats with gold and red accent stitching, embossed GT logos, gold appliques on the instrument panel, Ebony Alcantara steering wheel with black stitching, and dual-clutch paddle shifters finished in Alan Mann red.
The 2022 Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition is the seventh iteration in this ultra-limited-production series and is available for approved Ford GT customers only. First deliveries will be taking place this quarter.
