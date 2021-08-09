Ford Focus ST Nails Easy Jump to 360 HP, Remains a Forbidden Fruit for the U.S.

According to the rumor mill, the European fans of the high-performance Ford Focus RS are out of luck for the Mk4 iteration because of increasingly stringent emission regulations. But the front-wheel-drive Focus ST remains around, and it’s always ready for improvements.
Last year the folks over at Mountune decided the fourth-generation Ford Focus ST needed a significant boost in street credibility. So, they took the 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four engine from the stock 252 hp and 270 pound-feet (366 Nm) to a healthy 325 ponies and no less than 380 pound-feet (515 Nm) of twist. It was all thanks to the sensible m330 upgrade.
Granted, some argued that it was no Focus RS. So, the tuner is back with another attempt at FWD glory with the new m365 power upgrade for the manual version of the Mk4 Focus ST. That means there’s more power sent to the front wheels than available for the all-wheel-drive Focus RS. Namely, that would be 365 ps (360 hp) and a substantial 560 Nm (413 lb-ft) of maximum torque.
The bad news is that you probably can’t have this over in the United States. The fourth-generation Focus isn’t on sale in America anymore, and that means fans will be missing such cool upgrades. On the other hand, fans living in the Brexited UK won’t encounter any problem in finding all those ponies under the hood of their hot hatchback.
Of course, not for free. Instead, the British aftermarket company charges exactly £574.17 - which is a mere $797 at the current exchange rates. Not bad at all, marketing and sales decisions be damned... Additionally, one doesn’t even need sophisticated equipment to apply the m365 calibration, as the company has a smartphone app and supplies the necessary Bluetooth OBD interface for an amazingly easy DIY tuning job.
No wires, no laptops, no handsets. And quite a lot of functionality to be gained. Aside from the power bump, there’s also a “more aggressive launch control strategy,” better exhaust output in Sport and Track modes, as well as a reworked Track mode with custom wet-surface functionality.
Granted, some argued that it was no Focus RS. So, the tuner is back with another attempt at FWD glory with the new m365 power upgrade for the manual version of the Mk4 Focus ST. That means there’s more power sent to the front wheels than available for the all-wheel-drive Focus RS. Namely, that would be 365 ps (360 hp) and a substantial 560 Nm (413 lb-ft) of maximum torque.
The bad news is that you probably can’t have this over in the United States. The fourth-generation Focus isn’t on sale in America anymore, and that means fans will be missing such cool upgrades. On the other hand, fans living in the Brexited UK won’t encounter any problem in finding all those ponies under the hood of their hot hatchback.
Of course, not for free. Instead, the British aftermarket company charges exactly £574.17 - which is a mere $797 at the current exchange rates. Not bad at all, marketing and sales decisions be damned... Additionally, one doesn’t even need sophisticated equipment to apply the m365 calibration, as the company has a smartphone app and supplies the necessary Bluetooth OBD interface for an amazingly easy DIY tuning job.
No wires, no laptops, no handsets. And quite a lot of functionality to be gained. Aside from the power bump, there’s also a “more aggressive launch control strategy,” better exhaust output in Sport and Track modes, as well as a reworked Track mode with custom wet-surface functionality.