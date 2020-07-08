Ford Focus Speeds Past 700 kph (435 MPH) in Italy According to Police

The Carsten Mehring Streetflyer Looks Like a Torture Device

Up until now, the fastest production Ford Focus in history was the latest RS, which could top 266 kph (165 mph) thanks to a 2.3-liter Eco-Boost four-cylinder massaged to deliver a healthy 350 horsepower and 440 Nm (325 lb-ft) of torque. 16 photos



Both speeds are highly impressive for a compact hatchback, tuned or not, but neither compares to what a run-of-the-mill Ford Focus allegedly managed to achieve in Italy.



A young lady driving around the province of Alcona in a previous-generation Focus was apparently



Apparently, the speed limit in the area she was caught trying to pass a jet airplane is set at 70 kph (43 mph), so that fine seems rather small for going ten times as fast as the limit.



Jokes aside, there was obviously either a hardware or a software malfunction with the speed camera that registered the car going that fast. That said, the real issue is with the local police, which failed to even check the numbers on the paperwork they sent to the speeder’s home.



Because of bureaucracy, she will need to actually pay the fine before going against the authorities and contest it so that she can at least get her license back.



