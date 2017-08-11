Ford Focus RS Meets 2018 Honda Civic Type R and 2018 Subaru WRX STI

AWD

All three have oversized wings and four-cylinder turbo engines, but in most other regards they are different, as this review from The Straight Pipes points out.The STI got a facelift for 2018, but it still makes 305-hp, which is ever so slightly less than the Civic. However, the Type R is the only car here without, yet it compensates with the fastest hot hatch lap time around the Nurburgring. Despite its age, the RS is still the fastest in a straight line, and it comes with drift mode, an impressive feature.Dual, triple and quad - you've got every type of exhaust here. However, the Focus RS sounds the best with the fewest pipes, while the Civic looks cool but doesn't do the aural stuff as well. While we're in the hardware department, check out the Brembo brakes, which every car has.We like how the guys didn't go for a traditional review style. Track days aren't for everybody, and for every second spent there, you're going to be stuck for an hour in traffic. Have the coolest headlights, the best-looking shifter or the reddest seatbelts, and you just might put off committing suicide by boredom.Obviously, all three cars have a huge following already. But it's the Type R that drew the most attention at a car meet. Everybody wants one and for good reason. Honda made the best daily driver, even though it's not as exciting or direct as its competitors. But there's nothing wrong with being a hardcore STI fan. For 2018, the sedan has a much better interior quality, and the 2.5-liter is a tried and tested workhorse.