Ford Focus RS and ST Get Widebody Kit from Fortune Flares

22 Mar 2018
Your Rocket Bunny wet dreams have become a reality, dear hot hatch fans. The goodies come from a Canadian auto shop called Fortune Flares, and the look is similar to the famous Rocket Bunny.
Both the RS and ST versions of the Focus are very hot in the hot hatch world. The SEMA Show has been full of them for the past few years. However, this project still feels very fresh.

Fast Fords have always been very wide. We still remember the first Focus ST with its flared fenders or the green paint on the Mk2-based RS. But this widebody kit doesn't give you bigger fenders; it adds flares that bolt into the existing bodywork with exposed screw connections for an aggressive aftermarket appearance.

Now, we've seen this on a Golf GTI. Normal hot hatchbacks don't deserve to look like drift cars, but the Focus RS has a dedicated sideways mode, not that installing wider tires will help unstick the rear end.

Fortune Flares' package will be available for pre-order tomorrow, with just 20 being made at first. The package clearly fits the post-2016 RS model. However, we like how they also included photos of a 2012 Focus ST without the facelift. It looks a little weird, but the grunt is all there.

Also included in the package are lateral attachments for the front apron, inserts for the doors, side skirts and side components for the back bumper.

For extra curb appeal, the project cars have also been lowered onto some 20-inch multi-spoke wheels. Windows and lights suffered tinting, but there's plenty of room left for your own creative twist. Maybe you've been putting off doing a camo wrap or plastic-dip. Perhaps you want supercar exhaust on your crazy Ford.

There's no shortage of power packs, and we've even shown you how to uninstall the fake engine sound system on the Focus ST.
