Ford Focus RS 4x4 Rendered As The Offroading Hot Hatch We Need

The Ford Focus RS is one of the hot hatches that has helped the segment become even more popular, with the Blue Oval machine offering a splendid mix of hooning and practicality assets. Of course, as with any production car, the showroom model must suit the taste of many, but there will always be aficionados seeking the custom experience.

Before we move any further, we need to reinforce the idea that we're dealing with a rendering. Nevertheless, there are gearheads who commission such builds (more on this below).



This Focus RS has been given the jaked-up treatment. The machine now rides on super-sized tires, which are wrapped around beadlock wheels that could keep them in place during the most difficult offroading stints.







In our book, this contraption qualifies as a jportscar (that would be a jacked-up sportscar) and we're talking about a trend that's gaining traction.



In fact, we've AMG GT.



And we're not just talking about renders. As we mentioned above, there are certain car lovers who commission jportscar builds and here's an example.



We're expecting a few niche-loving carmakers to integrate this into the business model. And, as we've done in the past, we'll list the upcoming



