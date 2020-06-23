Ford Focus Does the EcoBoost Hybrid Dance, Also Brings New Connected Goodies

Virgin Galactic to Help NASA Send Civilian Space Travelers to the ISS

The U.S. automaker is upgrading its European compact range with the introduction of an electrified EcoBoost Hybrid (MHEV – mild hybrid) powertrain for the Focus range. The 48-volt mild hybrid system will enable a performance boost while also increasing mileage (+17%) and even features cylinder deactivation. 7 photos



It comes with 155 PS and offers a 17% fuel economy boost over the predecessor powertrain – the 1.5-liter EcoBoost petrol with 150 PS, while emissions are rated at 93 g/km of CO2. There is one caveat, though – the rating is based on the old NEDC cycle. Customers can also select the lower-rated 125 PS version of the new Focus EcoBoost Hybrid range.



“Our electrified powertrains are designed not just to save drivers money on fuel, but also to boost the fun-to-drive character of our vehicles,” said Roelant de Waard, vice president, Marketing, Sales & Service, Ford of Europe. “The Focus EcoBoost Hybrid seamlessly integrates electric and petrol power for levels of efficiency and performance not seen as possible before.”



Alongside the new engine option, the Ford Focus also gains the company’s new “true color” 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, alongside new connected services enabled through the now standard FordPass Connect modem.



The Michigan-based corporation is also introducing a new Focus Connected specification that includes – among others – a standard wireless charging pad and the navigation option for the SYNC 3 infotainment system that works on the embedded 8-inch touchscreen.



The rest of the range remains unchanged: the dynamic Focus ST-Line, the upmarket Focus Titanium, the adventurous with crossover traits Focus Active and the quasi-premium Focus Vignale. For more information you can turn to the attached press release below.



