Ford FNV Electrical Vehicle Architecture Makes OTA Updates Possible

1994 is the year when CARB issued the OBD-II specification for on-board diagnostics, and two years later, the protocol became mandatory for all vehicles sold in the United States. These days, however, automakers are pushing for over-the-air diagnostics because cars, SUVs, and trucks are getting increasingly more complex.
Ford, for example, developed an all-new electric vehicle architecture for the sole purpose of enabling over-the-air updates, translating to fewer visits to the dealership for software-related issues. FNV – which stands for Fully Networked Vehicle – is how this architecture is called according to Ford engineering director Ali Jamoul.
Ford Authority understands that “multiple versions” are employed, starting with FNV 2.0 for the Mustang Mach-E and F-150 line of pickup trucks. The cited publication highlights that “virtually every module in the Mustang Mach-E can be updated wirelessly,” ranging from the media system to the ABS.
There is, however, a bit of a problem. The automaker has complete control over the software, and the telematics can send the Blue Oval information about any kind of modification you bring to the vehicle. Oh, and by the way, the FordPass smartphone app doesn’t tell you exactly what issues the vehicle has, unlike an OBD tester does.
On the upside, the Mustang Mach-E and the fourteenth generation of the F-150 both ship with OBD-II ports because they’ll come in handy when the over-the-air system fails. Given time, the Ford Motor Company will probably get a special dispensation to drop the OBD-II specification altogether as Tesla did with the Model 3 and Model Y.
As a brief refresher, the electric crossover and light-duty pickup are now available to order in the United States from $42,895 and $28,940 excluding destination and potential savings. The Mustang Mach-E can be had with one or two electric motors while the big news for the F-150 is the addition of the PowerBoost V6 hybrid option.
The two models share the SYNC 4 infotainment system, which integrates the owner’s manual as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. According to Ford, SYNC 4 has “twice the computing power of SYNC 3.”
